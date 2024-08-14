Brighton and Hove Albion trigger release clause for Leeds United forward Georginio Rutter
and live on Freeview channel 276
The YEP understands an initial report by The Athletic that Brighton have triggered Georginio’s release clause is accurate with the decision to move now in the player’s hands.
Brighton tested the waters earlier this summer with bids in the region of £29 million and £35 million but have returned with a third, higher offer which if personal terms are agreed between the player and the Seagulls, will see the 22-year-old leave Elland Road.
United have already seen Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville depart this summer, with the latter exiting after his own £25 million release clause was met by West Ham United.
Leeds are yet to win this season and have already been eliminated from the Carabao Cup after losing to Middlesbrough at Elland Road on Wednesday night.
The Whites take on West Bromwich Albion this weekend at The Hawthorns. It is unknown at this stage whether Georginio will be involved in Daniel Farke’s squad following Brighton’s offer.
Rutter featured off the bench during Leeds’ 3-0 defeat by Boro. He scored six and assisted 16 goals in the Championship last season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.