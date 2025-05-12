Leeds United will welcome a host of teams back to Elland Road for the first time in a few years next season - and with it more than a dozen former players could walk out in front of fans who used to sing their name. Some left with the best wishes of those in West Yorkshire but it would be fair to say plenty didn’t, and football fans have long memories.

Promotion back to the Premier League will put Daniel Farke’s side into battle with the best and any chance of survival will lean strongly on the continuation of their incredible recent home form. The visit of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Brighton, Bournemouth and plenty others to Leeds will see former players walk out in front of a fiery Elland Road crowd, with fans ready to make their voices heard.

While some understandably left during bleak times in West Yorkshire, others seemingly jumped at the chance to move on via the triggering of release clauses following relegation. Below, the YEP has taken a look at the 16 former players who could be welcomed - or not so much - back to Elland Road next season.

1 . Ben White - Arsenal Won the Championship title with Leeds during 2019/20, on loan from Brighton. Joined Arsenal in a £50m deal four years ago. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Ross Barkley - Aston Villa Played a grand total of four games on loan at Leeds in 2013 before returning to Everton. Swapped Luton Town for Villa last summer. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Lewis Cook - Bournemouth Came through the academy at Leeds before leaving for Bournemouth in 2016. Still well regarded in and around Elland Road. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Tyler Adams - Bournemouth The midfielder's sole campaign at Elland Road was plagued by injury and ended in relegation. Joined Bournemouth in a deal worth £20m following Leeds' drop into the Championship. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Luis Sinisterra - Bournemouth Another whose sole campaign at Elland Road ended in relegation. Threatened legal action over the release clause in his contract, initially joining Bournemouth on loan before that move was made permanent last year. | Getty Images Photo Sales