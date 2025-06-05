Leeds United youngster Sam Chambers has been recognised as the club's Scholar of the Year at a Premier League awards ceremony.

The award in question is designed to recognise an academy player from the Under-18 age group, who has demonstrated excellence throughout their scholarship programme and is a role model to other players.

This past season, Chambers made his senior debut for Leeds, making two appearances for Daniel Farke's side including a first start in the FA Cup.

The 17-year-old was one of a handful of young players who straddled the Under-21 and senior setups at Leeds throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

At a Premier League awards ceremony, Chambers was recognised as Leeds' most impactful youngster over the course of the season, alongside his peers and agemates belonging to other clubs.

He shared the stage with the likes of Arsenal and England's Myles Lewis-Skelly, as well as up-and-coming Chelsea forward Shumaira Mheuka.

Chambers’ Leeds future

Chambers signed a long-term contract with Leeds earlier this year which commits him to Elland Road until the end of the 2027/28 season. At 17 years of age, the Scottish youth international has much development still to come but exposure to first-team training throughout 2024/25 will have benefited the youngster greatly.

Last summer, Chambers spent pre-season with Farke's main group at a training camp in Germany, an experience he thoroughly enjoyed, and is expected to reprise this year.

“Getting a few minutes and just being involved around experienced players in training, I felt like I was getting better every day physically and tactically. They were really good with me so I really enjoyed it," he said.

Chambers was also involved in the Leeds squad which finished the 2023/24 campaign as FA Youth Cup runners-up.