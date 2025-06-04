Leeds United might need a new left-back amid continued uncertainty surrounding Junior Firpo.

Jamie Carragher insists reported Leeds United target Kostas Tsimikas ‘will be moved on’ by Liverpool as they close in on left-back Milos Kerkez.

Liverpool have long been expected to sign a clear first-choice left-back, with minutes split between Tsimikas and Andy Robertson last season, and manager Arne Slot appears to have set his sights on Kerkez. The Bournemouth defender is valued at around £40million and is keen on a move to Anfield, with Sky Sports recently reporting on growing confidence a deal can be wrapped up.

That would leave Liverpool with three senior left-backs and so naturally, one of Tsimikas or Robertson are expected to move on. Leeds have recently been linked with interest in the former, with the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele naming them alongside Valencia and LOSC Lille as three teams keeping tabs on the Greek international.

Robertson will enter the final year of his Liverpool contract this summer and turned 31 in March, but multiple reports have instead linked Tsimikas with a move away this summer, likely owing to his greater sale value. And now former Anfield regular Carragher has shared his thoughts on the 29-year-old’s impending exit.

"Throughout the season, I was still saying that Liverpool still need five or six players,” Carragher told The Overlap. "I think the left-back comes in and plays straight away, [Jeremie] Frimpong will fight with Conor Bradley, [Florian] Wirtz will play when he comes to the club. But I still think we need a centre forward.

“I think Liverpool will look to get their business done pretty early. Liverpool need a left-back, Andy Robertson needs help on that side and Kostas Tsimikas will be moved on. I've always felt that attacking midfield and left-back are the two areas that have jumped out to me in the last 12 to 18 months.”

Leeds United left-back latest amid Junior Firpo uncertainty

As things stand, left-back will be a top priority for recruitment chiefs once the full transfer window opens on June 16, with current first-choice Junior Firpo set to leave when his contract expires at the end of his month. Leeds confirmed in their retained list that talks were ongoing and the YEP understands a fresh proposal has been tabled.

That offer is believed to include a pay-rise on what he has earned during two years in the Championship, but it also represents a reduction in the wages he initially agreed to when joining from Barcelona in 2021. Firpo is also believed to have a proposal from French club Lyon while AC Milan - who Leeds play in August - are also thought to be interested.

Firpo is yet to make a decision on his future but Leeds would be expected to sign a left-back regardless, with at the very least genuine competition needed for the Dominican Republic international. It remains to be seen whether Tsimikas could be that option.

