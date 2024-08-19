Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have confirmed the sale of 22-year-old French forward Georginio Rutter to Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal believed to be worth £40 million.

United part ways with the much-loved forward after 66 appearances, eight goals and 18 assists in Leeds colours, which leaves Daniel Farke with 19 first-team squad members to pick from ahead of this weekend’s fixture against Sheffield Wednesday.

Brighton triggered the attacker’s release clause last week before Leeds took on Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup First Round. Georginio featured off the bench as Leeds were beaten 3-0 in what proved to be his final outing for the club having chosen to make himself available despite an imminent exit.

Rumours surrounding a potential sell-on clause have been disputed with Leeds claiming the club owes no additional sum to Georginio’s previous club TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, as had been suggested by reports in Germany.

Rutter arrived just over 18 months ago in a club-record transfer from the Bundesliga outfit but rarely featured as Leeds were relegated from the top flight, at which point the forward’s release clause became active. Last season, a rejuvenated Georginio took centre stage as Leeds accrued 90 points en route to defeat in the play-off final.

A Leeds United statement on Monday evening read: “We would like to place on record our thanks to Georgie for his efforts both on and off the pitch, along with his exemplary attitude and professionalism during his time at the club.

“We wish him all the very best for the future.”

Georginio’s exit follows Crysencio Summerville’s release clause departure earlier in the window, having joined West Ham United in a deal worth an initial £25 million.

Leeds’ summer transfer business will see the club recoup in excess of £100 million, when all payments are eventually made, on Rutter, Summerville and Tottenham Hotspur’s Archie Gray. In total, the Whites have earned approximately £120 million, taking into account Marc Roca, Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente and Glen Kamara’s permanent exits.

United have ten days of the summer window remaining to bolster Farke’s squad with much-needed reinforcements. The manager reiterated his desire to add four new faces during his post-match media briefing on Saturday afternoon.