Leeds United have again been linked with interest in the Newcastle goalkeeper.

Leeds United’s hope of a summer move for Nick Pope has been dashed amid reports Newcastle United want to keep the goalkeeper despite also pushing to sign James Trafford.

Pope emerged as a potential target for Leeds earlier this week with Daniel Farke believed to be keen on adding experience between the posts. Long-term first-choice Illan Meslier was dropped for the final seven games of last season and while Karl Darlow proved a capable back-up, he is not expected to claim the No.1 spot ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Reports of interest in Pope came amid growing speculation over the 33-year-old’s role as first-choice at St James’ Park, with Newcastle widely expected to renew summer interest in James Trafford. Personal terms are believed to have been agreed with the Burnley shot-stopper last summer before the plug was pulled on a move due to concerns regarding Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

In conceding just 16 goals in 45 Championship games, Trafford has done little to deter interest and The Times now echo previous reports in suggesting Newcastle will go back in for the 22-year-old this summer. But instead of arriving to replace Pope, this particular report suggests he will compete with the reported Leeds target.

The Times reiterate there has been ‘interest’ from Elland Road in Pope, but as things stand he will be kept on board to hopefully challenge for the No.1 spot with Trafford, should he arrive in the north east. Newcastle are said to be hoping a bid worth £25-30million will prove enough to convince Burnley to cash in on their star.

While Trafford has proven to be one of England’s top goalkeepers already, he is still only 22 and has just one season of regular Premier League football under his belt. It therefore makes sense for Magpies boss Eddie Howe to keep a genuine contender for that No.1 spot in his ranks, should experience be needed at any point of the campaign.

Newcastle’s stance presents an early transfer blow for Leeds, who have already seen another reported goalkeeper target, Caoimhín Kelleher, join Brentford in an £18m deal. There is always a chance Pope agitates to leave if his No.1 spot comes under threat but there is still an expectation he would play regularly at St James’ Park, regardless of whether Trafford signs, while he is also likely to be on preferable terms.

Of course, Leeds will have other goalkeeper options to explore and have been linked to other experienced options such as Wolves’ Sam Johnstone or Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton. Recruitment chiefs also have a number of weeks remaining before any business is even likely to get started.

The transfer window closes on June 10 before re-opening on June 16 and running all through the summer, although a number of clubs - possibly including Leeds - might be minded to hold off any spending until the June 30 accounting deadline passes. Any transfers beyond then will go into the following season’s accounts, which theoretically should be easier to manage.

