Minutes have been hard to come by for Leeds United’s big-money summer signing.

Daniel Farke knows Largie Ramazani has ‘a touch of magic’ but insists the Leeds United winger must be more reliable in crunch moments for regular minutes to come.

Farke was quizzed for the second time in three days on his decision to leave Ramazani on the bench during Leeds’ 1-1 draw at Luton Town, a game in which Isaac Schmidt - signed as a defender last summer - was preferred to replace Manor Solomon. The £10million arrival from UD Almeria has started just one league game since returning from an ankle injury in November, with 17 substitute appearances averaging just 14.6 minutes per match.

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s draw at Kenilworth Road, Farke emphasised a positive week of training from Schmidt before revealing displeasure at Ramazani’s ‘maturity in duels’ and telling the Belgian to ‘step up’. And the Leeds boss provided more clarity ahead of his side’s Tuesday night trip to Middlesbrough.

“We all love Largie Ramazani and we all want to bring him in because he has a touch of magic,” Farke said. “No-one is to blame for the injury but it stopped his momentum. He is a confidence player and goes for risky situations.

“It is not easy when he comes in. He knows that he can be a spark in games but it is also important that he is reliable in the crunch. In general, when you bring a player in 70-75 minutes you should invest more in running distances, that’s not Largie but in general. To be strong and also reliable and not go for the most risky solutions.

“We know he has the capacity to take the supporters from the seat with a no look pass or a nutmeg. He has to learn and develop in this game and then he can make a big, big impact.”

Daniel Farke issues Leeds United promotion message

All involved will need to be ‘reliable in the crunch’ this evening when Leeds go to an in-form Middlesbrough side who have taken 10 points from the last 12 on offer to climb into fifth. Farke’s side will kick off a round of fixtures outside the automatic promotion places for the first time this year after Saturday’s draw saw them drop into third.

Leeds were tipped to pull clear of the chasing pack going into March but one win in six now leaves them chasing, with a previously encouraging margin for error now non-existent. Farke insisted last week he was ‘100 per cent convinced’ his side would play Premier League football next season and that confidence has not wavered.

“We are sitting on 82 points with six games left, last season 90, my football doesn’t rely on draws,” a defiant Farke added. “My football is made for winning games and I am just happy when we win games but there is a difference between being not happy and slaughtering a team after a draw.

“We know that if we win our games, due to Burnley playing Sheffield United, we know that we are in the Premier League. It’s important I keep my nerves and stay calm, I was brought in to bring some cool and calmness and this is what I try to give.”

