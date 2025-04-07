Leeds United’s automatic promotion hopes were further dashed after Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town saw them drop into third. Dan James brilliantly cancelled out Isaiah Jones’ early opener but a scrappy game saw no further goals as the spoils were shared.

Burnley’s 2-1 win at Coventry City sent them top of the Championship and Leeds are fortunate things don’t look worse for them, with Sheffield United falling to a shock 1-0 defeat at Oxford United. It means there are only two points separating all three automatic promotion contenders, with Leeds at the bottom of that pack having won just one in six.