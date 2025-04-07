Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh team news has been provided for Leeds United’s clash at Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

A defender is back in the mix for Leeds United’s Tuesday night clash at Middlesbrough but with a new blow over a “fantastic” star.

Middlesbrough centre-back Dael Fry suffered a calf injury in last month's 1-0 defeat at Swansea City but boss Michael Carrick said last week that the 27-year-old would be back "in the next week or so".

Speaking at Monday afternoon’s pre-Leeds press conference, Carrick revealed that Fry had returned to training but also discussed a new blow to fellow defender Neto Borges.

The Brazilian left-back suffered an ankle injury in Friday night's 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers and was forced off in the 33rd minute.

Speaking post match, Carrick admitted he did not know how bad the injury was and whether Borges would be out for a few days or a long period.

Providing a new update on Monday afternoon, Carrick said Boro were still checking out the injury but that losing Borges was an undoubted blow.

“It’s unfortunate really”...

Asked how Borges was doing, Carrick said: "We're kind of still looking at it but it wasn't a nice situation really, getting knocked off balance and when he landed it looked like a really bad twist.

"We're hoping that it's not that bad but we're still looking at it. It's unfortunate really.

"Neto has been fantastic for us so to have that setback and to have to come off the pitch...but we'll how he is really and see how he can recover from it but it was a blow to lose him."

Asked about the centre-half situation - after Carrick had said last week that Fry and George Edmundson were not too far away - the Boro boss said: "Dael has trained so he is back in the group which is good.

"He hasn't had an awful lot of training but he's done a lot of rehab so he hasn't been around the group too much but he has been back training today which is good so he's back involved."

There was no mention of fellow centre-back Edmundson who has been out since the end of February with an ankle injury suffered in the 3-1 win at Stoke City.

Boro have a lengthy injury list which includes ex-Leeds favourite Luke Ayling plus Liverpool loanee Ben Doak, Darragh Lenihan, Alex Bangura and keepers Seny Dieng and Sol Brynn who are all out.