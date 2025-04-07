Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pascal Struijk limped off against Luton with Joe Rothwell and Mateo Joseph already missing.

Leeds United face an enormous swift return to action with Tuesday night’s Championship clash at Middlesbrough, ahead of which Whites boss Daniel Farke holds his pre-match press conference today.

Leeds are approaching the midweek showdown at Boro sat outside of the division’s automatic promotion places with just six games left.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Luton Town coupled with Burnley’s 2-1 triumph at Coventry City has left Leeds third although there was a slice of relief through Sheffield United getting beat 1-0 at Oxford United.

It’s all left just three points separating the division’s top three, Burnley leading the way on 84 points, one ahead of Sheffield United with another point back to Leeds.

Next up, all three sides play on Tuesday night, Leeds at home to fifth-placed Boro, Sheffield United hosting ninth-placed Millwall and Burnley away at fourth-bottom Derby County.

Ahead of the trip to the Riverside, Whites boss Farke is holding his pre-match press conference from Thorp Arch at 3.30pm this afternoon.

Updates on Pascal Struijk, Joe Rothwell and Mateo Joseph will likely be top of the agenda after recent blows.

Struijk was forced off injured in the closing stages of Saturday’s draw at Luton for which Rothwell and Joseph were already missing.

Joseph was ill whilst Rothwell missed out due to a calf injury. Speaking post-match, Farke declared that Rothwell was likely to miss the next three weeks or four games. The Whites boss was not sure about Struijk.

Ahead of the promotion chase crunch run-in, we will bring you all of the very latest news here as Farke gives updates to the assembled press.