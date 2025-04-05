Luton went ahead with 15 minutes on the clock as soft defending led to Isaiah Jones bagging a 15th-minute opener. After Willy Gnonto lost possession, Elijah Adebayo barged past Ao Tanaka and released Jordan Clark who evaded Joe Rodon to send in a low cross to which Jones arrived free at the back post to convert as Junior Firpo was dragged inside.

The Whites drew level just 13 minutes later through a superb strike from Dan James after Luton failed to properly clear a corner. The Hatters cleared their lines but the ball was retrieved wide on the right by James who cut inside past Adebayo before unleashing a terrific low strike from the edge of the box that flew into the bottom left corner.

But Leeds were unable to kick on and the draw saw Daniel Farke’s Whites drop from second place to third, overtaken by Burnley who stormed on with a 2-1 success at Coventry City. Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from just a point at Kenilworth Road.

1 . Karl Darlow 7 - Made a big save from Aasgard and a couple of claims under pressure. Kicking had to be rushed a few times but didn't lead to any real bother.

2 . Jayden Bogle 6 - Unwisely exacted some revenge to give away a free-kick and take a yellow but defended steadily.

3 . Joe Rodon 6 - Couldn't get close enough to stop the cross for the opener but won a lot of headers and dug in. Aasgard got away from him for a second half chance.

4 . Pascal Struijk 5 - Lacked his usual quality on the ball, tried to bring physicality to his battle with Morris but couldn't contain him. Caught marking space and not men for the goal.

5 . Junior Firpo 6 - Got sucked into the middle for the goal but had too many to mark. Battled well, especially in the second half. Won headers under pressure.