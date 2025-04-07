Middlesbrough v Leeds United fresh injury news as new blows leave 8 out and 2 major doubts

Whites boss Daniel Farke and his opposite number Michael Carrick both held their pre-match press conferences on Monday afternoon were both had a fair amount of team news to get through. The two teams experienced differing fortunes at the weekend, Boro enjoying a Friday night 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers which sent them fifth but Leeds held to a 1-1 draw at Luton Town in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Luton Town. Both teams were also dealt injury blows in those games, the full details of which are now emerging. After updates from both bosses, here we run through the injury news from both camps which has left eight players out and two more major doubts.