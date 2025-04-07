Middlesbrough v Leeds United fresh injury news as new blows leave 8 out and 2 major doubts

Whites boss Daniel Farke and his opposite number Michael Carrick both held their pre-match press conferences on Monday afternoon were both had a fair amount of team news to get through. The two teams experienced differing fortunes at the weekend, Boro enjoying a Friday night 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers which sent them fifth but Leeds held to a 1-1 draw at Luton Town in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Luton Town. Both teams were also dealt injury blows in those games, the full details of which are now emerging. After updates from both bosses, here we run through the injury news from both camps which has left eight players out and two more major doubts.
1. Pascal Struijk (out)
A big blow, and potentially a season-ending one. Whites centre-back Struijk was forced in the closing stages of Saturday's draw at Luton Town. Farke has now revealed that the defender has suffered a foot injury with fears that there could be a little fracture. That would mean Struijk's season is done but Leeds are now waiting on further assessments. Farke has said the centre-back will definitely be out for the next two games. Photo: George Wood
2. Joe Rothwell (out)
Another fresh blow. Whites midfielder Rothwell missed the weekend's clash at Luton having suffered a calf injury. Farke has said the midfielder will definitely miss the rest of this week and that Rothwell is probably also out of the Easter weekend double header. Farke said: "We hope he's back available for the last two games. If he could come back early it would be a bonus." Photo: George Wood
3. Luke Ayling (out)
Boro's former Whites favourite Ayling suffered an ankle injury in last month's 1-0 win at home to Derby County and boss Michael Carrick has said that Ayling is "near enough" out for the rest of the season. Photo: George Wood
4. Ben Doak (out)
Boro's Liverpool loanee Doak needed surgery on a thigh injury and returned back to the Reds for treatment. Carrick was reluctant to give much in the way of an update in Monday's pre-match press conference, just confirming that Doak was having treatment back at Liverpool and that he was doing well. Photo: George Wood
5. Seny Dieng (out)
Boro keeper Dieng needed operation on his Achilles and Carrick said in January that the 30-year-old was going to be out "for a bit of time." Photo: Gareth Copley
6. Sol Brynn (out)
Another Boro keeper out, Brynn dislocating his shoulder in Boxing Day's 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday. The 24-year-old was thought to be looking at around three months out and has yet to return. Photo: George Wood
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.