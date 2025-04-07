Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Carrick's in-form Boro side host Leeds on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has made an “incredible” Leeds United declaration with a prediction and praise ahead of Tuesday night's Whites visit to The Riverside.

Twelve points and two league positions separate the third-placed Whites and fifth-placed Boro in the Championship table but it’s a very different story over the last six games.

Having lost out six out of seven in a wretched run through January and February, Boro have since won five of their last seven and three of their last four.

The Riversiders sit second in the Championship form table taken over the last six games in which Leeds are only 13th following a haul of just seven points from their last half dozen games.

Carrick, though, says he is taking nothing from United’s recent run, predicting Leeds will show the “best version” of themselves at The Riverside and hailing the team’s “incredible” points return over the last two Championship campaigns.

Speaking at Monday’s pre-match press conference, Carrick was asked about United's ‘slight struggles’ of late and what he had made of them.

Carrick said: "It's similar to ourselves in many ways.

"The league is a difficult league and you can have results and it can come and it doesn't necessarily mean there's an awful lot wrong.

“I think it's fine margins at times and sometimes it can kind of go against the grain and that's how it is.

"I'm not taking it with anything. We're fully expecting their best version, we know what they are capable of.

“We have played against them enough over the last couple of seasons to know that.

"They've accumulated enough points over two seasons, an incredible amount over two seasons to know what they are about so we will expect that and be ready for that."