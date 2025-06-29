Leeds United in line for seven-figure cash windfall after £18m Premier League transfer update
Leeds United could be set for a fresh seven-figure boost to their transfer coffers if reports of interest in Charlie Cresswell develop into a move.
Cresswell enjoyed an impressive debut campaign at FC Toulouse, having joined the French outfit in a £3.8million deal last summer, playing 34 games across all competitions and scoring four goals. The combative centre-back was in the unenviable position of competing for minutes with Joe Rodon at Elland Road and with little chance of usurping the ever-present Welshman, decided on a fresh challenge.
That impressive season in France, coupled with his brilliant performances as England Under-21s won the UEFA U21 European Championships on Saturday evening, has attracted interest in Cresswell and reports suggest he could join one of Leeds’ 2025/26 Premier League rivals. Journalist Alan Nixon reports via Patreon that a number of unnamed English top-flight clubs are keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, as well as Serie A pair Atalanta and Como.
Reports of interest from Como initially emerged earlier this month, with Sky Italia claiming there were advanced negotiations for the defender to join Cesc Fabregas’ newly-promoted side. Those reports appear to have been a little premature, with nothing since suggesting a move is imminent, but interest in the former Leeds man is growing.
Subscribe to Inside Elland Road newsletter with Graham Smyth for unique, behind-the-scenes Leeds United coverage, expert analysis and exclusive interviews
Nixon reports that Toulouse value Cresswell at £18m, a significant increase on their £3.8m outlay just 12 months ago and more than the reported £14.5m Como were supposedly closing in on. But even at that price-tag, potential suitors are not thought to be put off.
Do Leeds United have a sell-on clause for Charlie Cresswell?
While Leeds might be disappointed to see Cresswell’s value sky rocket since leaving Elland Road, they will at least be due a portion of any potential transfer fee. The YEP first reported earlier this month that upon selling the defender to Toulouse last summer, club chiefs ensured the presence of a sell-on clause which entitles them to 15 per cent of any future profits.
An £18m sale would see the French side initially bank a profit of £14.2m, albeit Leeds would be due to receive around £2.1m of that. That would essentially see their overall sale of Cresswell become worth just under £6m and as he rose through the academy, that is all profit from a Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) perspective.
And while Cresswell has certainly impressed at Toulouse and may well do so in the Premier League with a different team, that is no guarantee he’d have enjoyed a similar trajectory at Leeds. The young defender was never going to usurp Rodon - a £10m permanent signing last summer and one of Daniel Farke’s most consistent performers - and could only develop with regular football.
Cresswell’s exit did leave Leeds with depth issues at centre-back, given Rodon was the only senior natural right-sided centre-back available, but fortunately he was available for every single Championship game. Elland Road chiefs have since moved to improve competition in that area of the pitch, with £15m defender Jaka Bijol arriving from Udinese this month.