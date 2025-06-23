Leeds United have finally confirmed a deal for their second summer transfer addition and the first eight-figure fee of the window.

The Whites have struck an agreement with Udinese to sign 6ft 4ins central defender Jaka Bijol for a £15m fee and completed the signing. A Slovenian international, the 26-year-old had already agreed to the move and the personal terms on offer at Elland Road, before it was finalised between the two clubs. He underwent a medical at Thorp Arch last Wednesday while discussions were ongoing at club level. A deal was then agreed ahead of the weekend but the YEP understands the final paperwork was only completed on Monday ahead of the club's announcement.

Bijol, 26, is a vastly experienced centre-back who stands at 6ft 4ins and is seen by club chiefs as a key part of the 2025 summer transfer window puzzle. A 63-cap Slovenian international, Bijol has made 95 appearances for Udinese and came close to the 100-game mark for previous club CSKA Moscow. Last season his performances led to admiring looks from Inter Milan and there was also talk of transfer interest from AC Milan. Despite suggestions at the start of last week that Leeds' fellow Premier League side Newcastle United were looking to hijack the deal, Leeds always remained confident that they could get it over the line.

A club statement said they had beaten a number of clubs to his signature. It read: "Leeds United are delighted to announce Jaka Bijol has joined the club from Italian side Udinese, for an undisclosed fee.

"The towering central defender has put pen to paper on a five-year deal, committing his future at Elland Road until 2030. The 26-year-old makes the move from the Serie A club after enjoying a stellar season in Italy, where he made 37 appearances across all competitions during the last campaign, scoring twice.

"Beginning his career with Rudar Velenje in his homeland, Bijol joins the Whites with a wealth of experience from stints in Russia and Germany, before then linking up with Udinese in 2022. Showing his versatility by originally plying his trade as a defensive midfielder, the Slovenian switched to what has become a familiar role in the heart of defence prior to joining Le Zebrettee, with whom he made almost 100 appearances, taking his club total to over 250 matches. Included within those, our new arrival has also played in both the Champions League and Europa League, bringing further top-level experience to Daniel Farke’s side.

"As well as at club level, Jaka has impressed on the international stage throughout his career, earning 63 caps for Slovenia since making his debut aged 19 in 2018.

"The defender played every minute for his country in their run to the Round of 16 at last summer’s European Championships, notably helping the side keep a clean sheet against England in the group stage. With a number of clubs vying for his signature, we now welcome our second signing of the summer to West Yorkshire and we all now look forward to seeing Jaka play at Elland Road."

Centre forward Lukas Nmecha became the first signing of the summer window and will officially be a Leeds player on July 1 after his contract at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg expires. Leeds remain in the market for a striker but reports of an agreement with Lecce to sign Nikola Krstović are wide of the mark.