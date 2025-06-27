Leeds United’s summer transfer window kicked into gear earlier this week with Jaka Bijol their first fee-paying transfer, following the agreement of a £15million deal with Udinese. Free agent Lukas Nmecha’s arrival was confirmed earlier this month but money is now going out of Elland Road, with plenty more expected to follow before September 1.

Club chiefs have already made efforts to spend more, with bids lodged for RC Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra and Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz - neither of which have proved successful as of yet. There is also interest in the likes of Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope and plenty others.

Leeds have just over nine weeks to conclude any business and will need to get a lot right if they want to remain in the Premier League for more than one season. And with that in mind, the YEP has taken a look at how their transfer window could pan out in a dream situation.

1 . Illan Meslier - sold Leeds are yet to receive any offers for Meslier, despite recent reports of a move to Turkey, but he's widely expected to move on after losing his No.1 spot last season. Any fee will bank some PSR profit at Elland Road which will be vital - perhaps they can get £5-10m in for him.

2 . Max Wober - sold Told Austrian media earlier this month Leeds have informed him he can leave and should bring in a decent fee as a fully-fledged international with top-flight experience. A return to Germany would be no surprise and anything close to £10m would likely go down as good business.

3 . Sam Byram - contract signed The ball is in Byram's court, with fresh terms on the table, and Leeds obviously want to keep him on board, albeit on their terms. Would be a useful squad player, as he has proven across two years since returning.

4 . Junior Firpo - leaves Leeds evidently want to keep Firpo too but this one appears a foregone conclusion, with reports he has already agreed to join Real Betis. Will leave a hero.

5 . Darko Gyabi - sold The YEP understands Leeds hope to bring in between £3-4m for Gyabi, who impressed on loan at Plymouth and is likely to have Championship suitors.

6 . Jack Harrison - sold Returning from loan club Everton as things stand but it's near impossible to see Harrison integrated back into the Leeds squad. A sale would suit all parties, with anything above £3-4m expected to book a PSR profit - another who could feasibly fetch £10m.