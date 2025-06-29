Leeds United's prized academy graduate could break the Premier League's all-time appearance record next season.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler will value James Milner’s ‘winning mentality’ in his young squad for another year after the Leeds United academy graduate extended his contract earlier this month.

Milner put pen to paper on a one year contract a fortnight ago and will now play Premier League football for an incredible 24th consecutive season, having debuted as a fresh-faced Leeds academy graduate in November 2002. A winger back then, the versatile midfielder’s new deal should see him continue playing top-flight football into his 40s, with that particular milestone coming in January next year.

Last season was not without its challenges, however, as Milner struggled with a serious hamstring injury, starting Brighton’s first three games of the season but then not featuring again until the final day. But at 39, the former Leeds man is even seven years older than Seagulls boss Hurzeler and that vast top-level experience was crucial in the club’s decision to offer an extension.

“Very tough for him personally,” Hurzeler told Sky Sports, as quoted by Sussex World, of Milner’s injury last season. “But nobody saw the work he did in the shadows, he worked hard to come back on the pitch and he was always there for me and the coaching team and all the staff.

"He is a great guy with a winning mentality. That is something that we really need at Brighton. Guys who know how to win, have the right work ethic and attitude. He will help us with his experience and daily behaviour.”

With a spot in Brighton’s squad secured for the 2025/26 campaign, Milner will have a fresh chance to become the Premier League’s all-time record appearance maker. Since coming off the bench for Jason Wilcox 23 years ago, the Thorp Arch academy graduate has played an incredible 638 English top-flight games, second only to Gareth Barry’s 653.

When could James Milner become the Premier League all-time record appearance maker?

Milner will therefore have to make 16 league appearances to overtake Barry which is not wholly unrealistic, given he featured in all four games he was actually available for last season. The experienced midfielder will have to avoid picking up any serious injuries, however.

Intriguingly, Brighton are due at Elland Road in May for the second-to-last game of the season, with potential for the stars to align if Milner can level Barry’s record before breaking it against his boyhood club. Leeds will hope they have guaranteed safety by that point, otherwise there will be little room for such sentiment in a tense stadium.

Milner did just spend two of those 23 current Premier League campaigns at Elland Road, having broken into the first-team just before Leeds’ devastating financial issues. He was eventually sold to Newcastle United as part of a mass exodus and spent four years at St James’ Park before a move to Aston Villa.

The experienced midfielder then won Premier League honours with Manchester City and Liverpool, claiming the Champions League while at the latter. Milner left Anfield for Brighton in 2023 but has made just 19 league appearances in two years, an average that will need to improve if he wants that record.