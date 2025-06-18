Leeds United stand to make a cut of any transfer fee FC Toulouse receive for Charlie Cresswell this summer.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sport Italia have reported that Serie A side Como are in advanced negotiations for the centre-back, who departed his boyhood club Leeds in July 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In preparation for their title-winning Championship season Leeds went with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk as their first-choice centre-backs in the knowledge that Ethan Ampadu could also drop back from midfield in the case of emergency. Ilia Gruev has also played in the heart of the defence for Bulgaria and full-back Sam Byram was considered an option too. Cresswell was seeking gametime that was not going to be on offer at Leeds and moved to Toulouse in Ligue 1, where he became a regular starter. He started 29 times in the league as his side finished 10th in the French top flight table.

Leeds’ Cresswell sell-on

His performances have drawn attention in the form of Serie A interest and it has been reported that a £14.5m deal could be struck between Como and Toulouse for the England Under 21 international.

The YEP understands that the sell-on clause in the agreement that saw Cresswell move from Leeds last summer will give the Whites 15 per cent of the profit made by Toulouse. Though the fee was undisclosed by the clubs last July it was believed to be in the region of £3.8m.