Leeds United have gone into the international break sat in 11th place.

The Whites have made a steady start to the new Premier League season.

Next up for them is a home clash against Aston Villa on Sunday 2nd October.

Here is a look at the latest news coming out of the club...

Midfielder’s time at Leeds over?

Jamie Shackleton may have already played his last game for Leeds.

The midfielder was loaned out to Championship side Millwall over the summer and the Lions have an option to buy him next year.

As detailed in a report by The Athletic, his time in Yorkshire is all but ‘done’ following his exit to the second tier.

Winger still wanted elsewhere

Newcastle United are reportedly still keen on signing Jack Harrison.

The Whites are looking to tie up a new deal for the winger to fend off interest from the Toon Army.

As reported by the Northern Echo, the player is still of ‘interest’ to Eddie Howe’s side and they saw two bids rejected for hm in the last transfer window.

Former Leeds’ man sacked was harsh

Former Leeds striker Steve Morison lost his job at Cardiff City over the weekend.

The Bluebirds decided to dimiss him from his first managerial roll in the Football League just 10 games into this season.