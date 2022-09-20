Leeds United man still attracting ‘interest’ and midfielder may have played his last game for the Whites
Leeds United have gone into the international break sat in 11th place.
The Whites have made a steady start to the new Premier League season.
Next up for them is a home clash against Aston Villa on Sunday 2nd October.
Midfielder’s time at Leeds over?
Jamie Shackleton may have already played his last game for Leeds.
The midfielder was loaned out to Championship side Millwall over the summer and the Lions have an option to buy him next year.
As detailed in a report by The Athletic, his time in Yorkshire is all but ‘done’ following his exit to the second tier.
Winger still wanted elsewhere
Newcastle United are reportedly still keen on signing Jack Harrison.
The Whites are looking to tie up a new deal for the winger to fend off interest from the Toon Army.
As reported by the Northern Echo, the player is still of ‘interest’ to Eddie Howe’s side and they saw two bids rejected for hm in the last transfer window.
Former Leeds’ man sacked was harsh
Former Leeds striker Steve Morison lost his job at Cardiff City over the weekend.
The Bluebirds decided to dimiss him from his first managerial roll in the Football League just 10 games into this season.
One of his ex-players, Callum O’Dowda, has revealed what he makes of the situation, as per The42: “I felt we as players owed a lot to Steve Morison. He was the one that did it for me, he was the one that got it over the line. I need to be careful what I say, but I’m quite disappointed with it all, but I guess that’s football.”