Leeds United are already five points better off than they were this time last season.

The Whites took just three points from their opening six matches last term, recording a goal difference of -8 and languishing 18th in the table.

This time around, however, Jesse Marsch’s side sit 11th with eight points and a goal difference of 0.

But Leeds will be hoping that they can continue to build on that improvement in the near future, both on and off the pitch.

With that in mind, check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United will offer winger Jack Harrison a “new contract in the next two months or so”, according to Dean Jones. He said: “When Newcastle were linked with him, I was constantly told it would not happen as he was too highly rated, and now I’m being told that we should definitely expect a new contract in the next two months or so.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Liverpool are “willing to break their transfer record” to land Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham at Anfield, according to Dean Jones. He said: “I think they would be willing to break their transfer record to sign Bellingham. That would only mean getting to about £80million, so it’s probably going to happen soon anyway given the way prices are.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Leeds United transfer target Cole Brannigan is “certain” to leave Linfield. The Whites are “keen” on the Northern Ireland midfielder, along with Manchester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool. (Alan Nixon)

Newcastle United made two official bids for the transfer of Leicester City star James Maddison this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano. He said: “There was interest from Newcastle with two official bids turned down during the summer, but Leicester needed him – then we will see what happens next summer.” (Caught Offside)

Arsenal’s record-breaking youngster Ethan Nwaneri has been tracked by Manchester City, Manchester United, and Liverpool. The midfielder is still only 15, and will not get a scholarship until the age of 16. (The Times)

Chelsea are “willing” to bid £13.2 million for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde, with the Blues said to lack confidence in Ben Chilwell. The teenager is understood to be an “interesting option” for Graham Potter’s side. (Fichajes)

Newcastle United hope to be “ahead of anyone else” in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, but will “undoubtedly” face competition, according to Dean Jones. He said: “There will undoubtedly be competition for Diaby, he is brilliant. Newcastle have put in the hard yards already though so they will hope that if they want to pick up again on that transfer, they would be ahead of anyone else.” (GIVEMESPORT)