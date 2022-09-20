The build-up to the release of FIFA 23, the world’s biggest virtual football simulator, continues as EA Sports continues to release Ultimate Team player ratings - including Leeds United players.

EA Sports, which earns an average of $1.6 billion each year from the franchise, have been releasing new ratings over the last two weeks.

The video game is set for general release on Friday, 30 September - but many will access it early by purchasing specific editions of FIFA 23.

The most popular mode on each FIFA is that of Ultimate Team, which allows gamers to create their own team and squad featuring real life players.

They can then play with that team - whether online against fellow football fans or offline versus AI.

During the year of FIFA 22 alone, nine million players played the game mode.

One of the most anticipated announcements ahead of the release is that of the official player ratings - and Leeds United fans will be hoping that their favourites get the recognition they deserve.

The Whites struggled throughout the 2021/2022 Premier League campaign, with Jesse Marsch coming in as manager late-on to survive relegation.

But how has EA Sports rated the West Yorkshire club? Who is the highest rated player for Leeds United in FIFA 23 and what is the full list of ratings? Here is everything you need to know.

Who is the highest rated player on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

FIFA 23 sees five of the world’s greatest players attain the highest rating.

PSG’s footballing icon Lionel Messi (91)

Real Madrid’s rampant goal scoring forward Karim Benzema (91)

Barcelona’s new in-form striker Robert Lewandowski (91)

PSG’s starboy Kylian Mbappe (91)

Manchester City’s Belgian magician Kevin De Bruyne (91)

Full list of Leeds United player ratings on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

The highest-rated Leeds United player has been revealed to be new signing Luis Sinisterra.

The Columbian winger joined the club from the Eredivisie’s Feyenoord for a fee of around £21 million.

Here is the full list of Leeds United FIFA 23 player ratings announced so far:

Luis Sinisterra - 80 rated

Patrick Bamford - 78 rated

Rasmus Kristensen - 77 rated

Rodrigo - 77 rated

Jack Harrison - 77 rated

Illan Meslier - 77 rated

At the time of publication, no further ratings have been revealed by EA Sports. This article will be updated as and when more details have been confirmed.

How can I purchase FIFA 23?

The official worldwide release date of FIFA 23 is Friday, 30 September 2022.

However if you just can not wait to get your hands on the football game, you can pre-order the Ultimate Edition on GAME which will grant you three-days early access from Tuesday, 27 September 2022.

On the Game website, it’s stated that with your pre-order you get:

Team of the week 1 player item: Untradeable Player item for your FIFA Ultimate Team

Kylian Mbappe Loan Item for 5 FUT matches

FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick: Choose from Davies, Son or Vinicius Jr. for 3 FUT matches

Career Mode Homegrown Talent: Local youth Prospect with world-class potential

You can pre-order all versions of FIFA 23 through retailer GAME .