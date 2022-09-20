Brenden Aaronson says he hopes to one day become a Leeds United ‘legend’, after an impressive start to life at Elland Road.

The 21-year-old US international scored his first Whites goal in the 3-0 win over Chelsea last month, and was also instrumental in United’s winning goal over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the beginning of the season.

Leeds supporters, renowned for their enthusiasm, have already coined a terrace chant for the grinning American, to the tune of Estelle’s aptly-named 2008 song ‘American Boy’.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - AUGUST 21: Brenden Aaronson of Leeds United celebrates scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road on August 21, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Posed with the question of his adaptation to life in West Yorkshire, Aaronson says he is acclimatising well and has big hopes for the future at Elland Road.

"Honestly, [it’s been] a whirlwind,” he told reporters at a USMNT press conference. “Going in for pre-season, you don't really know what to expect, you're taking the next step and you're kind of going in like ‘am I at this level?’

"And then it's like ups and downs, but I think I had a good pre-season and then kind of just pushed into the normal season and I think I was just able to just click with the team, click with the coach, click with the players and it felt like just a seamless fit for me.

"I feel like just off the bat, I'm really grateful for all the support that they've [the fans] given me,” Aaronson said, responding to a question about his reception at Leeds and the novel chant already created in his name.

"They see how much I work and how much I'm willing to work for the team and I'll always give 110% and I think that they liked that.

"I'm really grateful to be at Leeds.

"I just want to keep getting better and better and become the best player I can be and hopefully be a legend for the club at some point,” Aaronson said.

The former Red Bull Salzburg man is set to represent the United States at this year’s winter World Cup in Qatar, and given his improved status within the English game, is close to usurping Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic as the squad’s poster-boy.

The pair shared a moment along with teammate Tyler Adams following Leeds’ 3-0 win at Elland Road earlier this season, but Aaronson revealed the content of that conversation focused squarely on each others’ performances on the golf course.