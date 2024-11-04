Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories as focus turns to Millwall on Wednesday.

Leeds United climbed into the automatic promotion places with Saturday’s comfortable 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle as focus now turns to their midweek trip to Millwall. Goals from Dan James, Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson swept aside a toothless Pilgrims outfit and after seeing Burnley lose at the Den on Sunday, Daniel Farke’s side kick off this week in second place.

A third straight win for Millwall is evidence they will be no pushover, albeit Farke took his chance to rest a handful of key players before the full-time whistle on Saturday and will be looking to record a fourth win in five and further close the gap on Sunderland. Ahead of what looks set to be a tough midweek test, the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Leeds approaches ‘snubbed’

Leeds have been freshly linked with long-time target Lewis O’Brien but the midfielder looks set to ‘snub’ a Championship move in favour of remaining in the USA. The Sun report that after an encouraging loan spell at MLS outfit Los Angeles FC, O’Brien hopes to make the move permanent once the January transfer window opens.

O’Brien joined LAFC on a five-month loan in July, having spent the 2023/24 campaign at second-tier Middlesbrough. There is an option for the 26-year-old’s move to be made permanent for a fee reportedly worth £7million, with all parties confident that clause will be triggered in the New Year.

Leeds and Championship rivals Hull City are said to have ‘checked’ on the availability of the Nottingham Forest man but it looks as though cold water will soon be poured on a move to Elland Road. The Whites have regularly been linked with a move for O’Brien, who first emerged as a possible target when Marcelo Bielsa was in charge and the energetic midfielder was at Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town.

Kristensen latest

Eintracht Frankfurt could wait for more clarity on Leeds’ promotion chances before entering talks over Rasmus Kristensen, with journalist Ben Jacobs suggesting they could try to land a ‘bargain’. Kristensen joined Frankfurt on loan in the summer and reports in Germany suggested the presence of a £12.5m permanent option.

The Bundesliga club have openly admitted a desire to sign Kristensen permanently but are expected to seek a lower price for the right-back, who has received regular praise for his recent performances. And Jacobs has suggested that failure to achieve promotion could see Leeds lose their negotiating strength.

“Kristensen has proven reliable, and Frankfurt also view him as a positive dressing-room influence,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport. “There is a chance they try to sign him permanently, but it’s likely if so they try to negotiate the €15m option to buy. We’ll have to wait and see what happens. If Leeds don’t go up, Frankfurt might be able to do a bargain deal but it’s too early to tell right now.”