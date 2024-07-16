Leeds United braced for double departure as Elland Road's Rasmus Kristensen valuation revealed
The Danish international did not feature at Euro 2024 but was included in his nation's squad for the tournament which ended at the Round of 16 stage for the Scandinavians. Kristensen was subsequently granted additional leave owing to his international involvement and is not expected to report back at Thorp Arch until later this week.
Twenty-seven-year-old Kristensen is understood to be keen on seeking a move away from Elland Road, whether that be permanently or on loan again, after spending last season with AS Roma in Italy's top flight.
"Understand that personal terms are not a big issue. Verbal agreement is close. The 27 y/o right-back from Leeds is very keen to play Bundesliga with Eintracht", Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg said on Tuesday afternoon.
Leeds are said to be holding out for £12.6 million (15 million Euros) in order to sanction a permanent exit, which Plettenberg suggests has given rise to 'talks and ideas' about a possible loan switch instead. Eintracht recently sealed the permanent signing of former Leeds defender Robin Koch on a free transfer summer having loaned the Germany international throughout the final year of his contract.
Kristensen's contract at Elland Road runs until the summer of 2027 having joined two years ago in an £11 million deal.
While an agreement between Leeds and the German club has not been struck for Kristensen, the Whites do expect to bank a fee in the region of £7 million from the sale of Glen Kamara to French side Stade Rennais. The Finnish international’s move is seen as one which satisfies all parties and will be announced shortly, pending a successful medical and no last-minute hitches.
