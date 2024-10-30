Top flight club admit plans for Leeds United transfer talks as player's 'option to buy' set to prove problematic
The Danish full-back has made a positive impression in Germany's top flight since joining Eintracht on a season-long loan over the summer.
Kristensen has been heavily tipped to join the club from Leeds on a permanent basis, although talk of an agreement already being reached was refuted by sporting director Timmo Hardung.
Speaking to Scandinavian outlet TipsBladet, Hardung has outlined the situation regarding Kristensen's Eintracht future, which sounds as though the German club are plotting talks with Leeds to ascertain how much it will take to keep the 27-year-old beyond the expiry of his loan deal.
“It is definitely an opportunity for us," Hardung said of the possibility to retain Kristensen beyond June 2025. "We greatly appreciate him and his qualities as a football player.
“It has not been decided yet, and we will have to talk to him about whether it could be the right thing for him. We also have to talk to Leeds to see if it is possible that we can sign him permanently," he added, via SportWitness.
Kristensen has resurrected his reputation somewhat following relegation with Leeds at the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season. A season-long loan at AS Roma last year proved sufficient for Eintracht to deem the Dane capable of a playing in Germany's top flight, as opposed to England's second tier and Hardung's admission he is 'very important to us', seems to suggest the first impression made at Deutsche Bank Park supersedes the lasting feeling among supporters at Elland Road.
Kristensen signed on a five-year deal for £10 million two summers ago therefore Leeds will not be minded to allow him to leave cheaply given he has three years contracted to the club remaining.
It was reported by German media over the summer Leeds had negotiated a supposed £12.5 million option to buy with Eintracht, however it is expected the Bundesliga outfit will seek to negotiate a lower price, particularly if Leeds do not secure a return to the Premier League.