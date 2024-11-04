Dan James is back from injury with a bang.

Dan James has issued a message of thanks to Whites boss Daniel Farke in assessing the competition for a Leeds United starting berth.

James saw the start of his season disrupted as he suffered a hamstring injury in August’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday which led to the winger spending six weeks out.

The 26-year-old returned as a second-half substitute in last month’s 2-0 win at home to Sheffield United and then bagged his first start since August when lining up in last weekend’s goalless draw at Bristol City.

Whites boss Farke then revealed last week that James had been suffering fresh hamstring problems and was a doubt for the weekend’s hosting of Plymouth Argyle but the speedy winger took his place in the starting line up and scored a fine opening goal of a 3-0 success.

James came through 66 minutes of the contest, after which he expressed his gratitude to Whites boss Farke in assessing this season’s injury troubles and the ripe competition for a Leeds United starting berth.

Speaking post match to LUTV, James was asked how pleased he was to be back doing what he does best after this season’s injury troubles and admitted: “Obviously it was tough. I thought I started the season strong and then to have six weeks out, obviously it affects that rhythm.

“But thankfully I think since I have come back, I took my time and the gaffer still has that trust in me. He wants me to get back in the rhythm of the games and it's about playing week-in, week-out, keeping fit, keeping ready because there is always someone to take your place.

“I thank him for that, for keeping that trust in me because every time I play I always give my all and thankfully I scored today."