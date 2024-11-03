Millwall v Leeds United injury news with 9 players now out or doubts but 5 men returning

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 18:31 BST
Updated 3rd Nov 2024, 20:14 BST
Leeds United make a quick return to action with Wednesday night’s clash at Millwall – for which nine players are now out or doubts.

Despite the tight turnaround, Leeds will have an extra day to recover with Millwall facing two games in a little over 72 hours on the back of Sunday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Burnley. Leeds were in action 24 hours earlier with the Elland Road clash against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle who were brushed aside by a rapid three goal blitz which sent Daniel Farke’s Whites second. Burnley then had the chance to go back above Leeds in Sunday’s clash at Millwall but Scott Parker’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat despite a raft of injuries for Neil Harris’ side. Leeds, meanwhile, have several key players out or doubtful themselves. Here we run through the injuries and suspensions from both teams ahead of Wednesday night’s 7.45pm kick-off at The Den.

One of three Leeds players definitely out, Ramazani sidelined with an ankle injury.

1. Largie Ramazani (out)

One of three Leeds players definitely out, Ramazani sidelined with an ankle injury. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
One of two Whites players nursing a knee injury, club captain Ampadu not needing surgery on his problem but still expected to be out until the new year.

2. Ethan Ampadu (out)

One of two Whites players nursing a knee injury, club captain Ampadu not needing surgery on his problem but still expected to be out until the new year. Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
Unlike Ampadu, United's Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev did need surgery on his knee injury and is also out until the new year.

3. Ilia Gruev (out)

Unlike Ampadu, United's Bulgarian international midfielder Gruev did need surgery on his knee injury and is also out until the new year. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Lions left back Bryan picked up a fifth booking of the season in Sunday's win against the Clarets which will mean a one-game ban.

4. Joe Bryan (suspended)

Lions left back Bryan picked up a fifth booking of the season in Sunday's win against the Clarets which will mean a one-game ban. Photo: Alex Davidson

Photo Sales
Millwall's former Morecambe forward Mayor suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season and has yet to feature so far this campaign.

5. Adam Mayor (doubt)

Millwall's former Morecambe forward Mayor suffered a hamstring injury during pre-season and has yet to feature so far this campaign. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
A thigh injury has led to 23-year-old Millwall defensive midfielder Mitchell not featuring so far this season.

6. Billy Mitchell (doubt)

A thigh injury has led to 23-year-old Millwall defensive midfielder Mitchell not featuring so far this season. Photo: Richard Pelham

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MillwallBurnleyWayne RooneyElland RoadDaniel Farke
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice