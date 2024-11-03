Millwall v Leeds United injury news with 9 players now out or doubts but 5 men returning

Despite the tight turnaround, Leeds will have an extra day to recover with Millwall facing two games in a little over 72 hours on the back of Sunday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Burnley. Leeds were in action 24 hours earlier with the Elland Road clash against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle who were brushed aside by a rapid three goal blitz which sent Daniel Farke’s Whites second. Burnley then had the chance to go back above Leeds in Sunday’s clash at Millwall but Scott Parker’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat despite a raft of injuries for Neil Harris’ side. Leeds, meanwhile, have several key players out or doubtful themselves. Here we run through the injuries and suspensions from both teams ahead of Wednesday night’s 7.45pm kick-off at The Den.