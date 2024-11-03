Bookies' new predicted final Championship table after Leeds United win v Plymouth amid Sunderland, Burnley blows but Sheffield United boost

Leeds United have made big fresh inroads in the Championship promotion race – and the bookies have now cast a fresh verdict on their new predicted final table.

Daniel Farke’s Whites lines up for Saturday’s hosting of Plymouth Argyle sat in third place but presented with the chance to overtake second-placed Burnley whose weekend fixture took them to Millwall on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds did just that, a 3-0 win taking them three points clear of the Clarets and also to within three points of leaders Sunderland who were held to a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers in which Black Cats midfielder Jobe Bellingham was sent off.

Burnley then had their chance at The Den on Sunday but blew it – Scott Parker’s side falling to a 1-0 defeat that leaves them fourth, one point behind the third-placed Blades and three points behind second-placed Leeds. Sheffield United had moved into third place with Saturday lunchtime’s 2-0 triumph at Blackburn Rovers as part of a weekend in which there were also boosts for top half sides Watford and Bristol City.

After 13 games of the new campaign, it’s all led to a revised verdict from the bookmakers. Here, in reverse order, is how they now think that the final table will finish based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 8-13.

1. 24th: Portsmouth (relegated)

Relegation odds: 8-13. Photo: Danny Lawson

Relegation odds: 4-6.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-6. Photo: Danny Lawson

Relegation odds: 15-8.

3. 22nd: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 15-8. Photo: Warren Little

Relegation odds: 2-1.

4. 21st: Queens Park Rangers

Relegation odds: 2-1. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Relegation odds: 4-1.

5. 20th: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 4-1. Photo: Richard Sellers

Relegation odds: 13-2.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 13-2. Photo: Dan Mullan

