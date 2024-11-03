Daniel Farke’s Whites lines up for Saturday’s hosting of Plymouth Argyle sat in third place but presented with the chance to overtake second-placed Burnley whose weekend fixture took them to Millwall on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds did just that, a 3-0 win taking them three points clear of the Clarets and also to within three points of leaders Sunderland who were held to a goalless draw at Queens Park Rangers in which Black Cats midfielder Jobe Bellingham was sent off.

Burnley then had their chance at The Den on Sunday but blew it – Scott Parker’s side falling to a 1-0 defeat that leaves them fourth, one point behind the third-placed Blades and three points behind second-placed Leeds. Sheffield United had moved into third place with Saturday lunchtime’s 2-0 triumph at Blackburn Rovers as part of a weekend in which there were also boosts for top half sides Watford and Bristol City.