Exclusive:Leeds United hit with suspension blow for Premier League opener against Everton
New signing Jaka Bijol completed a £15m move from Serie A to Elland Road last month, ending a protracted period of negotiations between the club and a delay over the final paperwork. The 6ft 4ins centre-half was Leeds’ priority signing for the heart of Daniel Farke’s defence and their second new addition of the summer after free agent striker Lukas Nmecha put pen to paper.
Bijol and Udinese ended the season on a sour note, despite sitting 12th in the final 20-team Serie A table. The campaign came to a close with three defeats on the spin, against relegated bottom side Monza, fourth-placed Juventus and sixth-placed Fiorentina. Though Bijol sat out the Juventus game with an injury, he returned to the starting line-up for the finale at home to Fiorentina. Though Bijol picked up a ninth-minute yellow card for a foul, the game started well enough and Udinese hit the front through Lorenzo Lucca’s opener. But six minutes before the break Bijol was pressing upfield as the furthest man forward and slid in to try and take the ball away from Pablo Mari.
Though replays showed the defender got the ball cleanly before his body made contact with Mari’s legs and wiped him out, referee Matteo Marcenaro produced a second yellow card and flashed the red. VAR was unable to intervene because it was a yellow card decision. Fiorentina went on to win it 3-2 thanks to a late Moise Kean goal.
The subsequent suspension cannot be served in Serie A because of Bijol’s move but it does follow him into English football. The YEP understands Leeds have been informed he is set to miss the season opener. The news will come as a blow to Bijol, who appeared unaware of the looming suspension when he spoke to LUTV after completing the move from Udinese.
Speaking about his excitement for the season opener against the Toffees he said: “If selected, a few minutes maybe, anything. First game in the Premier League, everything comes together in a big game at home, Monday night football. I’m excited for sure.”
