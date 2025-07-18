One of Leeds United’s new signings will be suspended for the Premier League season opener against Everton.

Leeds United have the Italian football authorities to thank for Jaka Bijol's suspension for the Premier League opener against Everton.

The YEP reported on Thursday that Leeds had been informed their new centre-back would be forced to sit out the first game of the top flight campaign at Elland Road due to a one-match ban that followed him from Italy.

Bijol, a summer transfer signing from Serie A side Udinese, was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in his final game of last season.

Though Leeds fans have been quick to point out other instances in which a yellow-red ban has not carried across into English football with a player and how seldom it appears to impact players, the YEP understands that the one-match ban was declared on his international transfer certificate from the FIGC [Italian football federarion], so under FIFA regulations the FA have to apply it in England.

Replays showed the defender got the ball

Bijol picked up a ninth-minute yellow card for a foul in the game against Fiorentina and then six minutes before the break was pressing upfield as the furthest man forward and slid in to try and take the ball away from Pablo Mari.

Though replays showed the defender got the ball cleanly before his body made contact with Mari’s legs and wiped him out, referee Matteo Marcenaro produced a second yellow card and flashed the red. VAR was unable to intervene because it was a yellow card decision.

Bijol and his Leeds team-mates travel to Sweden today for their first pre-season game against Manchester United on Saturday, before flying to Germany for a training camp and two friendlies that will be held behind closed doors.

The Whites are expected to announce the signing of midfielder Sean Longstaff, continue to work towards a deal for Hoffenheim midfielder Anton Stach and are believed to be making progress on the addition of a first-choice goalkeeper to Daniel Farke’s squad.