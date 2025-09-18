The Leeds United boss held his pre-Wolves press conference on Thursday.

Leeds United have two major doubts for their trip to Premier League bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Daniel Farke lost Daniel James to injury at Fulham on Saturday. The Welsh international came off the bench in the second half but had to be replaced himself after a foul left him struggling. In a fresh blow for Farke, the man who took James' place is also now a big doubt for the Wolves game.

"Yes we have a few doubts for this game," he said. "Daniel James is a major doubt, still struggling with the hit in his core muscle. Major doubt for this game. Willy Gnonto is a doubt, struggling with some calf problems and has missed some training sessions. We have late calls for both but they're major doubts."

Farke's attack has been under intense scrutiny so far this season having scored just one goal in four games - Lukas Nmecha's penalty on the opening day against Everton. The potential loss of both James and Gnonto would leave Farke with three wing options in Brenden Aaronson, Noah Okafor and Jack Harrison.

Farke started Aaronson on the right at Fulham and after the 1-0 defeat praised the American's work-rate and defensive contribution, having admitted that was why he was in the team.

At the other end of the pitch Farke is still without his first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri who picked up a quad problem after the draw with Newcastle.

"He's also out for this game," said Farke. "The middle of the next week we'll have a clearer picture. But as I said we won't have him for these two away games so Karl will play again."