The teenager has been in scintillating form for Leeds United's Under-21s.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has made it clear when Under 21s hat-trick hero Harry Gray will appear in the Premier League.

Goals have been the big issue for Leeds since they arrived back in the top flight at the start of this season. After four games they've got just one to their name and that was Lukas Nmecha's penalty in the opening fixture against Everton. Only Aston Villa have scored fewer than the Whites having failed to hit the net at all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So when 16-year-old Gray fired in a midweek hat-trick for the Under 21s in the National League Cup against Scunthorpe United, it was inevitable that his name would crop up in Farke's press conference ahead of the trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Even if National League side Scunthorpe fielded fringe players there were some vastly experienced veteran defenders on show, one of whom told the YEP: "[Gray] looked good, plays like someone who has played the game for years, very comfortable. He’s got a bright future for sure."

But scoring three against a National League team's second string is one thing and being ready to star at the elite level is quite another. And the hat-trick was not enough to tempt Farke into talking up the teenager as an option for his goal-shy front line just yet. What the German was willing to say was that his record of knowing when to throw youngsters in at the deep end.

"I've said everything I have to say about him in one of my last press conferences," said Farke. "I won't speak about him until we see him on the grass and I would say nothing has changed. In general, believe me, I'm far away from wanting to come across arrogant or over-confident but I've started my career in the fourth tier in Germany [where I needed to] develop young players in order to be able to sell them one day. I overtook the most important youth team in Germany at Borussia Dortmund, worked with some of the best talents in Europe and was trusted to develop these young players. At Norwich I replaced our club captain with a 20-year-old German centre-back and believe me it was not easy in the dressing room. In the second season I replaced a fan favourite and club captain Ivo Pinto with 18-year-old Max Aarons in his position and it was not easy in the dressing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I came to Leeds I had Archie Gray and we replaced a big leader, club legend Luke Ayling with a 17-year-old and it was not easy in the dressing room. Last season I played Mateo Joseph instead of Joel Piroe. I gave Harry his debut at 16 last season in the crunchtime period. If I would back a manager to be brave enough to play a young player and know what a young player needs I would pick me."

Gray has been part of Farke's senior set up for well over a year now, having been taken on two pre-season trips to Germany and been part of matchday squads in the Championship. He made his senior league debut as a late substitute against Stoke City late last season. According to Farke the 16-year-old needs more time before he's thrust into the spotlight at the top level.

"He needs training sessions with the first team to get used to proper physicality of men's football," said the boss. "He needs game time with the 21s to not lose his rhythm and confidence and striker instinct. What he needs most is time and peace in order to grow. You will see him once he's prepared for Premier League games and then we can speak about him more."