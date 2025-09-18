The former Leeds United captain was reportedly closing in on a return to England.

Sheffield Wednesday had a move for Leeds United favourite Liam Cooper ‘lined up and ready to go’ before fresh EFL sanctions scuppered the deal, according to reports.

Cooper became a free agent this summer after seeing his CSKA Sofia contract terminated early by mutual consent, just one year after moving to the Bulgarian capital. The centre-back played 27 times for his new club after calling time on a near 10-year spell at Leeds in the summer of 2024.

Joining from Chesterfield in 2014, Cooper played 284 times for Leeds, captaining them to the 2019/20 Championship title under Marcelo Bielsa as well as three years in the Premier League. The Scottish international struggled for minutes under Daniel Farke but had been tipped for a return to England earlier this summer.

Sheffield Wednesday were linked with interest in Cooper as they attempted to rebuild a squad that had been obliterated by summer exits amid ongoing financial turmoil. The Owls have been placed under multiple transfer embargoes in recent months but a glimmer of light arrived with news they could sign free agents.

The South Yorkshire club are currently under a transfer fee restriction until the summer of 2027, similar to that of Championship rivals Hull City, but in theory a move for Cooper could still have gone ahead, given he is a free agent. And local outlet The Star reports that a transfer for the ex-Leeds man was ready to go, but for another EFL intervention.

At present, Wednesday are not even allowed to register free agents until divisive owner Dejphon Chansiri can offer financial assurances to the EFL’s independent Club Financial Reporting Unit. Hillsborough chiefs were ready to pull the trigger on signing Cooper if they ever arrived, but it appears Chansiri never acted.

What next for Leeds United favourite Liam Cooper?

With the transfer window now shut, clubs under embargo can only sign free agents if they have fewer than 16 ‘permitted players’ - players who have three or more starts at the current league or higher. As per The Star, Wednesday currently have 16 and so a move to Cooper is now in jeopardy.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Cooper, who has now been without a club for almost two months. The centre-back attracted plenty of Championship interest following his Leeds exit last summer, with the likes of Blackburn Rovers thought to be keen at the time, but it’s unclear if that interest remains over a year later.

Leeds waved goodbye to another 2019/20 title winner this summer after agreeing to terminate Patrick Bamford’s contract a year before its expiry. Like Cooper, the 32-year-old played a major role under Marcelo Bielsa and in the Premier League but saw minutes dwindle as Farke brought his own players through the door.

Illan Meslier was also widely expected to follow but while interest in the French goalkeeper was there, he remained in West Yorkshire, seemingly as third-choice behind Lucas Perri and Karl Darlow. An injury to the former has seen Meslier get a place back in the matchday squad for now.