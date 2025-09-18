Leeds United head to Molineux for a huge bottom-of-the-table Premier League clash this weekend.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s weekend opponents Wolves look set to back manager Vitor Pereira with a new contract despite losing their opening four Premier League games.

Leeds head to Molineux on Saturday looking to bounce back from last weekend’s crushing 1-0 defeat at Fulham. Daniel Farke’s side are still yet to score from open play but have shown plenty of promising signs ahead of their upcoming trip to a likely relegation rival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pereira took charge of Wolves in December 2024, succeeding Gary O’Neil and eventually guiding his side to 16th and safety last season with 10 wins from 22 games. The current campaign has not started so well, however, with four defeats from four leaving them rock-bottom and pointless.

Those defeats have admittedly come from a difficult schedule, with Wolves facing Manchester City, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United so far. Molineux chiefs will therefore see Saturday’s meeting with Leeds as their best chance yet to get off the board and news of a new deal for Pereira could provide a timely morale boost.

The Athletic report that Pereira is set to sign a new contract with Wolves, keeping him at Molineux until 2028 - a two-year extension on his initial deal that expires at the end of this season. There is believed to be growing confidence the 57-year-old will put pen to paper on those fresh terms, although it’s unclear whether official confirmation will come before the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unusual timing for Leeds United’s weekend hosts

While Pereira remains well-liked among fans, the timing of a new contract is unusual after four straight defeats, in three of which his side failed to score. Previous manager O’Neil was sacked just a few months after agreeing a four-year deal back in 2024, with Molineux chiefs seemingly not afraid to cut their losses shortly after a long-term agreement.

Wolves are expected to be in and around the relegation battle with Leeds this season, having lost star duo Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri to Manchester United and Manchester City, respectively. The Midlands club received a combined £98million for the pair while also losing former captain Nelson Semedo upon the expiration of his contract.

That money was spent largely on promising players from clubs outside the top five European leagues, including £24m Genk striker Tolu Arokodare and £15m Fluminense winger Jhon Arias. Wolves did reject bids worth up to £55m for striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, who is currently out injured.

Strand Larsen, who scored 14 goals in 35 Premier League games last season, missed games either side of the September international break with an Achilles injury. It remains to be seen if the Norwegian will be available for the visit of Leeds this weekend, with Pereira likely to provide an update in his press conference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke will also provide an update on the state of his squad ahead of Saturday’s trip, with doubts over the likes of Joel Piroe and Dan James. Goalkeeper Lucas Perri is expected to miss out with a quad strain, while Ao Tanaka could be back involved after returning to the substitute's bench last weekend.