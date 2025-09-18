The latest from Leeds United’s treatment table including injury updates on Dan James, Lucas Perri and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United are back on the road this weekend with a massive trip to Wolves on the horizon. Daniel Farke’s side will be desperate to bounce back from last Saturday’s crushing 1-0 defeat at Fulham and are still yet to score a single goal from open play - a duck they will hope to break at Molineux.

Farke revealed a few new injury issues ahead of that trip to Craven Cottage and in an added blow, Leeds suffered a fresh blow during the 90 minutes. Ethan Ampadu did return and came straight into the starting line-up, however, which is a major boost going forward.

With Farke’s pre-game press conference coming up later this week, a fresh update will be provided on the injury situation. But for now, the YEP has all the latest news and possible return dates below.

Ao Tanaka

Injury: Knee ligament

What happened: Tanaka suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee against Arsenal and subsequently missed last month’s 0-0 draw against Newcastle. The Japan international was an unused substitute at Craven Cottage and so barring any issues, should be okay to feature at Molineux.

“Integrated in major parts of team training," Farke said of Tanaka last week. "It's possible that we travel with both of them [Tanaka and Ampadu] for the squad, possible we just take one of them with us to Fulham. It's possible none of them travel, we'll see how they react in the next 48 hours. We'll take a late decision after our last session."

Possible return date: Saturday, August 20 (vs Wolves)

Dan James

Injury: Knock

What happened: James was actually benched on Saturday and came on mid-way through the second-half, but the winger lasted just 10 minutes before pulling up, seemingly under no contact. Farke revealed after the defeat there was a knock just before he went down, although it didn’t sound good for a speedy return.

“The plan was to use a bit more rested Daniel James on the counter with his pace to make things happen,” Farke said. “Unlucky he got a hit into his body and we were forced to substitute him off. Very unlucky development and I hope it's not too bad. I hope it's nothing major so he's available pretty soon."

Possible return date: Saturday, August 20 (vs Wolves)

Joel Piroe

Injury: Calf

What happened: Last season’s Championship Golden Boot winner was not in the matchday squad at Fulham last weekend, having picked up a slight knock in training during the international break. The striker took a knock to his calf, as revealed by Farke.

“Joel Piroe got a hit, a big bruise on his calf,” the Whites boss said last week, before adding a late decision would be made on the striker and Lukas Nmecha, who did recover in time to feature. The fact Piroe had a chance of playing against Fulham suggests he should be good to go come Saturday.

Possible return date: Saturday, August 20 (vs Wolves)

Lucas Perri

Injury: Quad strain

What happened: Reports during the international break suggested Perri had suffered an injury in training, having arrived from Lyon with a separate issue. And Farke confirmed the blow in his pre-Fulham press conference, with Karl Darlow stepping in at Craven Cottage - something he is expected to do again on Saturday.

“Lucas Perri is definitely out for the game, he reported some problems with his quad,” Farke said. “We had a scan, there's a strain. He'll miss the next two games and then we'll see and have more clarity.”

Possible return date: Saturday, August 27 (vs Bournemouth)