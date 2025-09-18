Daniel Farke provides fresh Leeds United injury update and team selection insight in Wolves press conference
Leeds United are back on the road this weekend and ahead of their trip to Wolves, Daniel Farke will face the media this afternoon.
The German saw his side fall to a crushing 1-0 defeat at Fulham last weekend with the points due to be shared until Gabriel Gudmundsson headed a Cottagers corner into his own net. Leeds’ failure to score once again left them vulnerable to a late twist and it came in the cruellest of fashion, with four points from four leaving them 16th.
That four-point tally is four points more than Saturday’s hosts, however, with Wolves losing against Manchester City, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United so far. Like Leeds, the Midlands club have also failed to score in three games but manager Vitor Pereira looks set to welcome Farke to Molineux with a new contract on the horizon.
Ahead of that trip down to the Midlands, Farke will provide an update on the state of his squad this afternoon. Leeds were without first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri and striker Joel Piroe last weekend, with the former expected to remain unavailable with a quad strain and Karl Darlow given another start after impressing at Craven Cottage.
Farke will also be able to provide more clarity on Dan James, who came on as a substitute at Fulham but lasted just 13 minutes before pulling up with an injury. Should the Welshman miss out, detail behind his thinking at right-wing could also surface this afternoon, with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison all offering something slightly different.
Team selection another key issue for Daniel Farke
On team selection, Farke could be quizzed on central midfield with Ao Tanaka back from injury and an unused substitute last weekend. Sean Longstaff has been impressive in place of the Japan international while Anton Stach has struggled a little recently, with a couple of key decisions to be made in that area.
Farke will almost certainly be asked about his side’s goal struggles again, with another blank drawn at Craven Cottage. Relegation strugglers Wolves should present a good opportunity to break that open-play duck but how the German goes about doing so will be an interesting watch.
Saturday’s hosts will likely come up in conversation too, having endured similar struggles to Leeds in front of goal. Pereira’s side have scored from open play, but they’ve only got two goals to their name and both came in a 3-2 defeat at home to Everton.
And Farke could also be pressed on the importance of such a fixture, even at this early point of the campaign, with Leeds and Wolves likely to be fighting for similar positions come May. While talk of a six-pointer might be a little premature, the Whites could really do with getting another win on the board and, just as important, a goal or two from open play would do nicely.
Farke on Tanaka and Piroe returns
For Ao Tanaka, it was important to have a full training week. Last game he had just two sessions so was not a topic for the starting line-up, but once you have a full training session [you can be back in the starting line-up]. Same for Joel Piroe, also back in contention but there is competition.
Farke on Bijol
I’m 100 per cent convinced of Jaka but it’s not like there is a name in the starting line-up just because of his transfer fee. It’s about what happens on the training pitch. I liked Jaka a lot in pre-season but he was not available for Everton. The final one or two pre-season games you go for the line-up you’d play and so Jaka missed major parts of the last two friendlies. Really good performance from our centre-backs, nearly three clean sheets. Pascal and Joe have outstanding performances and this is how professional football works. For Jaka, first outing in the cup was difficult. Perhaps not the most convincing game. He’s a really good player, mid to long-term very important for us.
Farke on saying current attackers lack quality
I spoke with the lads about this. Whatever you say, you’re always criticised. After deadline day I tried to stay calm and back my players. 95 per cent of comments were on not criticising recruitment. If I then say the players we have lack a little quality, the other five per cent criticise. Plan was always to add more offensive options, I can’t then say it was never the plan. We have good players who are back, but they are still challenges they need to improve. It must be possible to say ‘I like this guy, he works hard but has to improve offensive output’. They all know how much I trust them, if not they wouldn’t be in our squad. I back them to improve from two or three years ago.
Farke on long throws
Football, everything out of fashion comes back 20, 30 years later. In my generation we had no solution to create a chance, we moved centre-backs up for a long throw, go for it and create a bit of chaos. Then we had possession-based football, the attitude that goals from a throw-in or set-piece are not for the best teams. Right now, it’s the next wave, proper long throw-ins are back in fashion, also set-piece goals. If you want to win a title there are games when you need to score from set-pieces. We are still a possession side, but if possible against some opponents it’s definitely something we want to use.
Farke on goals from elsewhere
We need goals and assists from midfield. Could also have Brenden or Joel in a slightly different position. Focused on this in recruitment, we know Sean Longstaff can score, Tanaka is capable to do it. Also it’s important Pascal, Rodon, Bijol chip in. Full-backs like Jayden Bogle are also invited to chip in.
Farke on the final ball
We created more chances than Everton, more than Newcastle, in positions to score at Fulham. Maybe the second-to-last pass is missing but sometimes the final pass or the clinical finish. We’re working on it but if the touch is too heavy or the pass is hard, it's sometimes to do with the natural quality of the player. Not the most blessed team in the league for this. Final pass but also the execution of the strike, decision-making in the box.
Farke on Aaronson
It is important to not be too much on the back of one player. With Brenden we are a bit overcritical in public. He came into the side with Willy and Dan James, but in four games we’ve just scored a penalty. It’s about competition, good players starting and good players on the bench. You have to deliver or others will get their chance. I didn’t expect Brenden to cut Fulham apart on his own, Fulham had an aggressive left side and I wanted a player to support our right-back. Credit to Brenden, Sessegnon was not effective and Iwobi was substituted. We know he has challenges with decision-making, being a bit clearer. This is something you can work on, it's not like I press a button and he’s a completely different player, it's more like to bring him in training into positions where he has to make decisions. In the end, he has to deliver or a different player will get the chance. Because he is so on it, he perhaps loses a bit of calmness. It’s also not helpful if everyone is on his back and always criticising. As long as a player works hard and does his tactical job I’m happy, but he also has to improve his offensive outcome.
Farke on Harrison record vs Everton
Just because he scored for Everton it doesn’t give him an advantage for Leeds. Good player, I like him, working hard which is why he’s been on the pitch nearly every game. If he continues with hard work, has every chance to be in the starting line-up. Always in my mind and always a good option. Especially as in offensive positions, it’s not like we’ve produced a lot. For all the players, a chance to chip in and deliver.
Farke on luck
A big believer you always get what you deserve in the mid to long-term. No shortcuts to success. You play like you train, and you’ll always get what you’re willing to invest. Football is sometimes the cruellest sport in the world, no other ball sports where one point can be the difference. I also don’t just hope for luck, not feeling sorry for ourselves but to work on what we can improve. We have to work on our effectiveness or produce even more [opportunities].
Farke on Alfie Cresswell
Congratulations to Alfie [on the new contract]. Brilliant lad, brilliant character, flexible in many positions. We get the feeling there is more to come, it doesn’t mean from tomorrow he’s a proper member of the first-team. If they make the step, even better, we can save a transfer fee. If not, we have to create value. A brilliant lad, top character.
Farke on Harry Gray
Said everything I have to say about Harry. I won’t speak again until we see him on the grass and nothing has changed. I’m far away from wanting to come across arrogant, over-confident or whatever. But in fourth tier Germany it was only about developing young players to sell. Then I took over the most important youth team in Germany at Borussia Dortmund U21, working with the best talents in Europe. At Norwich, I replaced our club captain with a 20-year-old German centre-back. In the second season I replaced another club captain Ivo Pinto with Max Aarons. At Leeds I replaced Luke Ayling with Archie Gray. Last season Mateo Joseph played ahead of Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe. I gave Harry his debut at 16 but if I would back a manager to be brave enough to play a young player, I would pick me if I’m honest. I’ve said everything necessary. He needs first-team training sessions to get used to physicality. He needs game-time with the U21s to not lose his confidence. What he needs most is time and peace.
Must win game?
I heard this 46 times last season. I go into every game thinking it's a must-win. If not possible, we want to make sur we don’t lose. Go into every game wanting to win but even so, we won’t stay in the Premier League with seven points. Nothing major is achieved. Even with a loss or draw, nothing has been decided yet. It makes our life easier. They've not had the start they wanted in terms of points. Very experienced side though, done some proper business in the transfer window.
Farke on Perri
No, he’s also out for this game. In the middle of next week, we’ll have a clearer picture. Karl will play.
Farke on Wolves
We know as a newly-promoted side, away game, we are always the underdog. Established Premier League side, not the most effective start in terms of points but early doors. They will be highly motivated against a newly-promoted side to win this game. We know we have to be at our best, show defensive steel and reward ourselves with a goal. We stay humble but we don’t travel with fear.
More on the lack of goals
We have to improve our cutting-edge. The efficiency to score more goals. The Premier League games are like this, if we are creating more chances than Everton and Newcastle, better chances for 75 minutes at Fulham, you have to reward yourself. The only thing I can criticise.
Farke on goals issue
Stay calm and see the bigger picture. Newly-promoted side, normally we won’t take the league by storm. Need to be rock-solid and difficult to beat. Results dominate the narrative but we played a good last away game at Fulham. If this unlucky own-goal doesn’t happen then focus is on a clean sheet, five points, difficult to beat. Pretty happy we are so rock-solid for most periods, always a key to give you a chance for survival.
Farke on team news
We have a few doubts. Daniel James is a major doubt, still struggling with a hit in a core muscle. Also Willy Gnonto is struggling with calf problems, missed a few training sessions. Will have to make a late call so major doubt. Everyone else is in a good place.
