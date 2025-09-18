Daniel Farke is due to speak with the press this afternoon ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Wolves.

Leeds United are back on the road this weekend and ahead of their trip to Wolves, Daniel Farke will face the media this afternoon.

The German saw his side fall to a crushing 1-0 defeat at Fulham last weekend with the points due to be shared until Gabriel Gudmundsson headed a Cottagers corner into his own net. Leeds’ failure to score once again left them vulnerable to a late twist and it came in the cruellest of fashion, with four points from four leaving them 16th.

That four-point tally is four points more than Saturday’s hosts, however, with Wolves losing against Manchester City, Bournemouth, Everton and Newcastle United so far. Like Leeds, the Midlands club have also failed to score in three games but manager Vitor Pereira looks set to welcome Farke to Molineux with a new contract on the horizon.

Ahead of that trip down to the Midlands, Farke will provide an update on the state of his squad this afternoon. Leeds were without first-choice goalkeeper Lucas Perri and striker Joel Piroe last weekend, with the former expected to remain unavailable with a quad strain and Karl Darlow given another start after impressing at Craven Cottage.

Farke will also be able to provide more clarity on Dan James, who came on as a substitute at Fulham but lasted just 13 minutes before pulling up with an injury. Should the Welshman miss out, detail behind his thinking at right-wing could also surface this afternoon, with the likes of Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison all offering something slightly different.

Team selection another key issue for Daniel Farke

On team selection, Farke could be quizzed on central midfield with Ao Tanaka back from injury and an unused substitute last weekend. Sean Longstaff has been impressive in place of the Japan international while Anton Stach has struggled a little recently, with a couple of key decisions to be made in that area.

Farke will almost certainly be asked about his side’s goal struggles again, with another blank drawn at Craven Cottage. Relegation strugglers Wolves should present a good opportunity to break that open-play duck but how the German goes about doing so will be an interesting watch.

Saturday’s hosts will likely come up in conversation too, having endured similar struggles to Leeds in front of goal. Pereira’s side have scored from open play, but they’ve only got two goals to their name and both came in a 3-2 defeat at home to Everton.

And Farke could also be pressed on the importance of such a fixture, even at this early point of the campaign, with Leeds and Wolves likely to be fighting for similar positions come May. While talk of a six-pointer might be a little premature, the Whites could really do with getting another win on the board and, just as important, a goal or two from open play would do nicely.