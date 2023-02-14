Leeds United are deep within some of the most important weeks of their new era in the Premier League, as they find to keep their top flight status whilst also searching for a new manager to help guide them.

The Whites currently sit 17th in the league table and are only a single point above the relegation zone following their defeat to Manchester United at the weekend. The Yorkshire outfit are without a win since November as they approach two vital fixtures that could determine the outcome of the campaign - taking on both Everton and Southampton who both sit in the bottom three.

Ahead of Leeds’ first clash with the Toffees this weekend, we take a look at today’s news headlines.

Whites in ‘key stage’ of manager search

Leeds United have now entered ‘key stages’ in appointing their next manager, according to Fabrizio Romano. However, the journalist has claimed the club are looking to keep the remainder of their managerial hunt a secret.

The Whites have entered the second week in their search for Jesse Marsch’s replacement after he was sacked earlier this month. The club have so far been linked to a number of high-profile names but most recently came under criticism following heavy links to Alfred Schreuder. The Dutchman was spotted in attendance at Old Trafford at the weekend, however fans were very disappointed by his potential arrival after his terrible stint at Ajax this season that led to his sacking in January.

Leeds also failed in their approaches to bring in Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola, while Marcelo Gallardo had also ruled himself out. However, Romano has revealed the Whites are still closing in on two or three candidates. Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano said: “Leeds have two or three managerial candidates still being considered after they decided to make the Alfred Schreuder talks collapse.

“They want to keep it secret as conversations now enter into key stages. I can’t comment on Leeds links with Steven Gerrard for now, but I can say he was never that close to taking the Poland national team job; he had some initial talks but his priority is a club more than a national team and they decided to go for Fernando Santos instead.”

Steven Gerrard has been another name mentioned in recent days, four months after he was dismissed by Aston Villa after winning two of their opening 12 league fixtures. The former Liverpool midfielder was previously linked with the managerial vacancy with the Poland national team.

Everton ace could miss Leeds clash

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Dominic Calvert-Lewin could miss their all-important tie with Leeds United this weekend. The striker was sidelined for their Monday night defeat to Liverpool.

Everton have struggled to nail down a goalscorer following Richarlison’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer and Dyche had opted to stick Ellis Simms up top against the Reds - despite the 22-year-old spending most of the campaign playing Championship football after making only one top flight start previously.

While Calvert-Lewin certainly hasn’t been at his best this season - scoring once in the Premier League - his absence will certainly make this weekend’s clash a lot harder for the Toffees. Speaking on the striker after the Liverpool loss, Dyche said: “We are just watching it and monitoring it, obviously he needs to get himself right, not just the injury but generally. He has had a tough time so we need to monitor him.”

