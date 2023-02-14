The young Whites' January addition Diogo Monteiro made his debut in a Leeds shirt, partnering centre-half Jeremiah Mullen in defence. The teenage pair had been unused substitutes one day prior as the first-team lost 2-0 to Manchester United at Elland Road.

Under-21s manager Michael Skubala was not present at Whitley Park, due to first-team caretaker commitments, and was replaced in the dugout by assistant Michal Pujdak as Leeds continue in their search to appoint a permanent successor to Jesse Marsch. Co-caretaker Chris Armas and first-team analyst Jordan Davison did make the trip to the North East, however.

Leeds opened the scoring with eight minutes played after Northern Irish youth international Charlie Allen, donning the Whites' away strip, seized upon some slack defending, speeding past Newcastle defender Matt Bondswell in a flash of yellow-and-blue, laying on a low cross for grateful centre-forward and captain Mateo Joseph.

Mateo Joseph scored his 13th goal of the season for Leeds United Under-21s on Monday night (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Spaniard converted, scoring his 13th goal of the season across all competitions.

Midway through the first half, Darko Gyabi's attempt to play out from the back was thwarted by Newcastle's Ben Parkinson and the Magpies forward capitalised, working room for a shot and finishing emphatically from the edge of the penalty area to restore parity.

Before long, though, Leeds were back in front. Sean McGurk wriggled away from trouble on the left-hand side, beating several players in black and white with skill and close control before shooting across the face of goal. His attempt had 'keeper Max Thompson beaten but Johnny-on-the-spot Charlie Allen ensured he had a hand in both of Leeds' two first-half goals by prodding the ball home virtually on the line.

A debate ensued inside the away dressing room at half-time between Allen and McGurk before it was decided the goal belonged to the Northern Irishman, but it was the industry of McGurk that was largely to thank for the Whites' immediate response.

Leeds remained competitive and aggressive in the second half, but ultimately surrendered their slender lead with less than ten minutes remaining. Matt Bondswell's low cross from the left-hand side was turned into his own net by Leeds' Connor Ferguson inside the six-yard box to level the scores on 84 minutes.

Late chances for Leeds pair Morten Spencer and Luca Thomas were expertly denied by Toon stopper Thompson after defender Remi Savage had been shown a straight red card for hauling Thomas to the floor as he bore down on goal.

