The new frontrunners for Leeds United manager's job, favourite and confusion after big twist
Leeds United’s search for a new head coach has taken a big fresh twist and there are now new frontrunners for the job in the lists compiled by the bookmakers.
Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch as head coach following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left the Whites fourth-bottom and only outside of the Premier League’s relegation zone on goal difference. Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is currently heading up a caretaker management team which also includes Marsch’s former assistant Chris Armas and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo.
Leeds bagged a 2-2 draw at Wednesday night’s hosts Manchester United and Skubala’s team again took charge of Sunday’s return fixture against the Red Devils which ended in a 2-0 defeat.
Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder was present at Elland Road on Sunday, leading to intense speculation that he could be the next Leeds head coach.
Schreuder was being considered for the position and the Dutchman went to as short as 1-6 in the betting to be next Whites boss. But Leeds are no longer considering Schreuder for the role which has led to a big shake up in a newly-confused betting market. Here, in ascending order, we run through the new first 22 in the betting for next permanent Leeds United manager with the best available odds as of Monday afternoon.