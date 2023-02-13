The new frontrunners for Leeds United manager's job, favourite and confusion after big twist

Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch as head coach following last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest which left the Whites fourth-bottom and only outside of the Premier League’s relegation zone on goal difference. Under-21s boss Michael Skubala is currently heading up a caretaker management team which also includes Marsch’s former assistant Chris Armas and under-21s development coach Paco Gallardo.

Schreuder was being considered for the position and the Dutchman went to as short as 1-6 in the betting to be next Whites boss. But Leeds are no longer considering Schreuder for the role which has led to a big shake up in a newly-confused betting market. Here, in ascending order, we run through the new first 22 in the betting for next permanent Leeds United manager with the best available odds as of Monday afternoon.