Leeds United continue their hunt for a new permanent manager following Jesse Marsch’s departure last month. Michael Skubala, who is usually the manager of the Whites’ U21s, has been in caretaker charge for their past two games against Manchester United.

The caretaker boss got an immediate response from the players during his first game in charge as they drew 2-2 away at Old Trafford. However, the Red Devils won 2-0 over the weekend at Elland Road.

Leeds have put up more of a fight in their past couple of matches. Manchester United’s quality via in-form Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho shone through in the end on Sunday but there is no doubt that the hosts could have easily taken the lead after a having a couple of chances.

The club faces a huge decision on what direction they want to take now in terms of which manager they choose. The Yorkshire Evening Post has asked supporters on Facebook whether Skubala should be given the Everton game this weekend. Here is the response...

Gary Hall: “Yes, we’ve looked far better in the last two games than we have all season against a top side(that hurt saying that) I would rather Skubala than another failed manager who looks like getting the job”

Leigh Williams: “He knows the team better than anyone they could bring in”

Michael Wilson: “Give him the job till the end of the season then recruit in the summer”

Mike Newsome: “Yes he should. I would even give him a longer period of time, wouldn’t want to rush into taking on an old manager”

Rachel Maria Pinkney: “Yes. Don’t rush in and get just anybody who’s available. Let the lad carry on”

Bjorn Hustoft: “Give him and the team the rest of the season. They have shown desire and good football in the last 2 games. Better them than number 6-7 on Radz list”

Steve Byrne: “Yes, the players are playing for him”

Liam Brooke: “Would rather him than rush their decision for a manager”

David Gillespie: “Absolutely. The players are playing for him. To bring someone in now might have a negative effect”

Simon Smithson: “Yep, he’s got them well organised so far”

Lee Todd: “Most definitely. The man’s done a great job in the last 2 games. Yes we lost yesterday imo think the players like him and sets us up from the start. He could do a job until the end of the season for me”

Martin Boyle: “Yes better than appointing someone who doesn’t fit the club or Premiership”