'Smiles' - Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Warnock on retirement u-turn to take Championship job

Warnock announced his retirement from management in April last year but the hugely experienced boss has now performed a huge u-turn to take charge of Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town for a second time. The Terriers sit second-bottom in the second tier and Warnock is taking over the reins for the remainder of the campaign.

"I’m really excited about this challenge,” said Warnock to htafc.com. “My first spell at Huddersfield Town had everything; we went to Wembley twice, moved into the new stadium, and really built the club from nothing. It was a special time. I’m coming back to help the club, but also Dean Hoyle. I know what he has done behind-the-scenes and I’ve always had a lot of time for him. I’ve looked at the fixtures and we’ve got some fantastic games to come. I want to come back and put smiles on faces!”