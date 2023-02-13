'Opened my eyes': Jack Harrison on Leeds United to Leicester City developments and Whites intent

Harrison appeared set to depart Leeds to join Leicester City on the final day of the January transfer window only for Leeds to pull the plug on the deal which led to the attacker staying at Elland Road . Harrison has since started all three of United's fixtures following the closure of the window and says his only focus is on playing football and striving for the best for both himself and Leeds. Speaking to Astro SuperSport after Sunday's 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United , Harrison was asked how it had been for him personally getting back out at Elland Road and if he had ever experienced anything like his transfer deadline day before.

"Definitely not," said the Whites ace. "I don't want to talk too much about it because for me as a player, all I want to do is play football and do my best on the pitch. The situation opened my eyes to a lot of things that goes on behind the scenes but at the end of the day it's how you focus back in as a player. At the highest level you have to deal with all these things and that's what I am trying to do and just try and focus on me and the team and what's best and that's it really."