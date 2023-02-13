Leeds United manager hunt latest - candidate ruled out amid backlash, Skubala meeting planned
Leeds United have confirmed that Alfred Schreuder will not be their new manager, as the hunt for Jesse Marsch’s replacement continues.
The Whites met with the Dutchman, who was recently sacked by Ajax, over the weekend and he was sighted at Elland Road following the 2-0 defeat by Manchester United. News of his consideration prompted a fierce backlash from supporters, who harboured concerns over how badly he fared with Ajax and reports that he lost the dressing room.
Schreuder was one of several Leeds spoke with over the weekend as they assess whether or not a short-term solution to their managerial vacancy is now the best move. It has become clear that the recruitment of one of their initially shortlisted top targets, including Rayo Vallecano boss Andoni Iraola, would be unlikely until the summer at the earliest. Marcelo Gallardo is another who is not understood to be a viable option right now, but could be come the end of the season.
The YEP understands, though, that whether or not Leeds do plump for an interim appointment, it will not be Schreuder, who has now flown back to Holland and is no longer under consideration.
Leeds chiefs will meet with caretaker bosses Michael Skubala and Paco Gallardo today in order to discuss the situation and the week ahead, with Saturday’s trip to fellow relegation battlers Everton pulling sharp focus.
Skubala told the media on Sunday that the week had been planned in terms of training but until he was able to communicate with the board he was not ‘expecting anything’ when it came to his position as caretaker manager. Under his care Leeds have twice performed admirably against Manchester United, albeit coming out of the double header with just a point from a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.