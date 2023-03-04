Leeds United will look to do the double over Chelsea today as they travel to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. The Whites have only won three games since their 3-0 thrashing of the Blues in August.

The campaign had started very well for Leeds who were unbeaten in their first three matches. Goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison gifted them all three points against the London club, however they failed to kick on and didn’t win another match for two months.

Here are the latest headlines ahead of today’s clash...

Pascal Struijk in training

Leeds United have published a YouTube video that shows Pascal Struijk back in training ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge. The defender has been sidelined since the Whites’ draw to Manchester United last month.

Struijk has been one of Leeds’ better players during a difficult season. The Belgian had been solid at the back for the Whites, starting 20 of their 24 matches in the top flight and earning himself a contract extension in December.

Struijk’s return to training is certainly a boost for Javi Gracia’s side, however it is unclear whether he will be thrown straight back in. The 23-year-old may be lacking fitness and could instead be benched, with Gracia likely to rely on the centre-back pairing of Robin Koch and Max Wober that kept a clean sheet against Southampton - if the latter is isn’t nursing an injury himself.

Reece James injury update

Graham Potter has revealed that Reece James is a doubt ahead of this weekend’s match. After only recently returning from a knee injury that kept him out for a month, the right-back is now struggling with a hamstring problem.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Potter said: “Reece [James] has a tightness in his hamstring; we are assessing him but he’s doubtful for tomorrow as well.”

James is a key player for Chelsea and would be a huge loss if he is sidelined once again. The 23-year-old has only managed eleven appearances in the Premier League this season and has been unable to help the Blues improve their horrific form.