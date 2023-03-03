Leeds United’s £328m starting XI gallery after summer transfers - according to Football Manager
The eye-catching moves predicted to be made by Leeds United during the summer - according to Football Manager 2023.
The main focus for between now and the end of the season for Leeds United is to remain in the Premier League.
Ahead of a challenging trip to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, the Whites currently sit just one point and one place above the relegation zone with 14 games remaining in the season. Eight clubs look to be in the mix for the relegation battle and it seems certain the race to avoid the bottom three will go down to the final weeks of what has been a long and draining season.
But what lies beyond for Leeds and what action could they take during the summer as they look to avoid another season battling at the wrong end of the Premier League table?
The YEP fires up the latest version of Football Manager to see what the world’s most popular managerial simulation predicts will happen at Elland Road during the summer transfer window - and there are some new faces on and off the pitch.