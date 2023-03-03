The eye-catching moves predicted to be made by Leeds United during the summer - according to Football Manager 2023.

The main focus for between now and the end of the season for Leeds United is to remain in the Premier League.

Ahead of a challenging trip to Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, the Whites currently sit just one point and one place above the relegation zone with 14 games remaining in the season. Eight clubs look to be in the mix for the relegation battle and it seems certain the race to avoid the bottom three will go down to the final weeks of what has been a long and draining season.

But what lies beyond for Leeds and what action could they take during the summer as they look to avoid another season battling at the wrong end of the Premier League table?

The YEP fires up the latest version of Football Manager to see what the world’s most popular managerial simulation predicts will happen at Elland Road during the summer transfer window - and there are some new faces on and off the pitch.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier The French stopper remains a key figure and has also committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new four-year deal. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Rasmus Kristensen Has fought off competition at right-back to establish himself as first-choice into the new season. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3 . LB: Dimitri Foulquier A first new face as the Whites landed former Watford and Granada left-back Dimitri Foulquier in a £7m deal from La Liga club Valencia. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB - Robin Koch Another player that remains part of the plans at Elland Road. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales