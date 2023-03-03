The Spanish coach has set about tweaking elements to the way in which Leeds play since taking over from Jesse Marsch last week. Gracia arrived with a glut of managerial experience across several countries, replacing caretaker boss Michael Skubala who had assumed interim charge for fixtures against Manchester United, home and away, and Everton.

Gracia secured his first win as Whites boss during his first game at the helm – a 1-0 victory over Southampton at Elland Road many deemed a must-win affair. He was not so fortunate in the FA Cup earlier this week, but could return to winning ways on Saturday with victory over a wounded Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 52-year-old’s introduction has been quietly composed, something he hopes to instil into his players on the pitch after several chances went begging at Fulham on Tuesday. Midfielder Tyler Adams has been sufficiently impressed by the new boss, speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about Gracia’s methods, demeanour and a curious dressing room habit.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Tyler Adams of Leeds United warms up wearing a shirt to indicate peace and sympathy with Ukraine one year on prior to the Premier League match between Leeds United and Southampton FC at Elland Road on February 25, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"I think he offers more of a balanced approach to the way that we're going to play. It's not just ‘all-out pressing’ or ‘all-out possession’ but more of a balance how can we find the happy medium of being good against the ball still, and using our qualities that obviously our team has, but at the same time being brave and taking risks with the ball. Turning in tight spaces, being clever, moving off the ball, moving into spaces and supporting your teammates; he's focused on that a lot as well.

"Even at half-time coming into the changing room [against Southampton] he was not stressed at all,” Adams said. “He actually takes six or seven minutes to even speak.

"It's not coming in and right away: ‘We need to do this. We need to do this’, it's more: ‘Okay, let's give ourselves a second catch our breath. Let's regain focus for a second. Here are the small details that we need to change to give ourselves an advantage in the second half’.

"But he's never so focused on five million different things that we can change or try and fix and have a completely different approach to the second half. It's more: ‘Here's the one detail or two details that we need to change and this should give us more success and more stability in the second half,’” he added.