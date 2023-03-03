News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Leeds United predicted XI vs Chelsea and picture gallery as injured man returns in Gracia experiment

Leeds United face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend looking to record a double over their close rivals for the first time in the Premier League era

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
4 minutes ago

The Whites will be buoyed by news that Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Mason Mount are ruled out of Saturday's game, while Reece James remains a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Leeds’ own injury problems concern Liam Cooper, Max Wober, Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra, who will all be subject to late fitness tests after missing out on the FA Cup defeat to Fulham in midweek.

Head coach Javi Gracia has toyed with the idea of fielding Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter in attack following the Frenchman’s impressive display – even if he was unfortunate not to find the back of the net – at Craven Cottage on Tuesday. It leaves a selection headache for Gracia who may be forced to sacrifice one of his wider players in order to accommodate a second striker.

Here is the YEP’s predicted Leeds United starting line-up ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s 3 o’clock kick-off.

1. Leeds United Predicted XI vs Chelsea

Luke Ayling of Leeds United leads the team out prior to the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales

2. GK: Illan Meslier

Hard to imagine the goalkeeper who has been No. 1 under Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch and now Javi Gracia will be dropped any time soon (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Photo: GLYN KIRK

Photo Sales

3. RB: Luke Ayling

The stand-in captain has been back to his pre-injury best in recent weeks and has hardly put a foot wrong since Gracia arrived. Expect him to retain his place at right-back, staving off competition from Rasmus Kristensen (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales

4. RCB: Robin Koch

Arguably Leeds United's most consistent defender this season. You can count his sub-par performances on one hand. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ChelseaStamford BridgeLiam CooperPremier LeagueReece James