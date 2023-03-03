The Whites will be buoyed by news that Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante, Edouard Mendy and Mason Mount are ruled out of Saturday's game, while Reece James remains a doubt with a hamstring problem.

Leeds’ own injury problems concern Liam Cooper , Max Wober, Pascal Struijk and Luis Sinisterra, who will all be subject to late fitness tests after missing out on the FA Cup defeat to Fulham in midweek.

Head coach Javi Gracia has toyed with the idea of fielding Patrick Bamford and Georginio Rutter in attack following the Frenchman’s impressive display – even if he was unfortunate not to find the back of the net – at Craven Cottage on Tuesday. It leaves a selection headache for Gracia who may be forced to sacrifice one of his wider players in order to accommodate a second striker.