Chelsea vs Leeds United injury news as eight ruled out and five doubtful

Leeds United have a chance to make it two wins on the spin as they take on an out of form Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend. They beat Southampton 1-0 in their last Premier League fixture last Saturday with left wing-back Junior Firpo scoring the winner.

Javi Gracia’s side are currently outside the relegation zone. Here is a look at the latest injury news regarding both the Whites and their opponents...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have a few injury woes to deal with. The versatile Stuart Dallas and attacker Rodrigo remain sidelined with long-term injuries, whilst midfielder Adam Forshaw is also ruled out with a hip problem.

Pascal Struijk, Liam Cooper, Max Wober and Luis Sinisterra are all doubts as well. The quartet will have to be assessed ahead of the trip down to London. The Whites were down in the capital on Tuesday night in the FA Cup but were knocked out after losing 2-0 to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

As for Chelsea, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja remain in the treatment room. Experienced full-back Cesar Azpilicueta is still recovering from a head injury and will sit out again as the club follows the correct protocol.

Graham Potter has received a boost with midfielder Mateo Kovacic back training this week. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy hasn’t been seen for a whole as he continues to recover from a fractured finger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OUT: Dallas (Leeds), Rodrigo (Leeds), Forshaw (Leeds), Kante (Chelsea), Pulisic (Chelsea), Broja (Chelsea), Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Mendy (Chelsea)