The Spaniard has coached several teams during a 16-year managerial career but upon arrival last week made clear his understanding that Leeds are a ‘big, historic club’.

United fans travelled in number to the capital on Tuesday night where they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Fulham thanks to two wonder-strikes from Joao Palhinha and Manor Solomon. However, the travelling contingent’s spirits were not dampened and could be heard over the home support throughout the match.

Leeds fans packed out the 5,000-strong Putney End at Craven Cottage, while others with Yorkshire allegiances were dotted around the Premier League ground hoping to catch a glimpse of a cup run that was ultimately beyond the them.

Leeds United's Spanish head coach Javi Gracia shouts instructions (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Gracia’s first taste of Elland Road came days earlier as the Whites beat Southampton 1-0 in what was a fraught, tense affair before Junior Firpo’s 77th minute winner. As is often the case at a sold-out home fixture, the air in LS11 was thick with chants of ‘Marching On Together’ and countless other classics, particularly at full-time.

Speaking ahead of Leeds’ trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend, Gracia has sent a message directly to the United fanbase, thanking them for their support, whilst also urging the club’s loyal followers to maintain the intensity emanating from the terraces during the run-in to the end of the season.

"I would like to tell all the supporters thank you because their support in the last game was amazing,” Gracia told journalists assembled at Thorp Arch. “I want to reward them with good results, good play and being together I'm sure we'll be stronger.