Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel confirms triple injury blow for Leeds United clash
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that three players will miss the Blues’ Elland Road visit on Sunday.
LS11 will play host to a six-pointer this weekend as sixth-placed Leeds face up against seventh-placed Chelsea in the third Premier League contest of the season.
There’s a chance for each side to climb as high as the top of the table or drop as far down as 14th place with this round of fixtures as the teams battle it out to continue their strong starts.
The West London side suffered disappointment last weekend as Tottenham Hotspur came from behind twice to claim a point at Stamford Bridge.
What’s more, the fixture saw key midfielder N’Golo Kante forced to leave the field of play with a hamstring issue – a worry for Chelsea fans, who have watched Kanté pull strings in the heart of the Blues midfield for more than six years.
In his press conference ahead of the Whites clash, Tuchel revealed the predicted recovery period for Kanté, who will be joined on the side-lines by two Chelsea teammates.
"We're talking about weeks, which is not good news,” the former PSG boss said.
"We're disappointed and sad because N'Golo was super fit.
"Armando [Broja] will be out for days, [Mateo] Kovacic still has knee problems."
The availability of Christian Pulisic also remains a doubt – the American midfielder returned to training on Friday after struggling with an achilles issue.
Meanwhile, the Blues have secured the signature of 19-year-old midfielder Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan on a six-year deal.